Heartland Counseling Services Inc

Hosted by

Heartland Counseling Services Inc

About this event

Trivialand - The Happiest Quiz on Earth

1132 Larsen Park Rd

Sioux City, IA 51103, USA

HCS Website Ticket
$400

If you bought a team on our website, there wasn't a page to pay. Please pay here! Thank you!

The Beast
$67

Are you trying to have each teammate pay separately? Use The Beast.

DAY OF TEAM REGISTRATION
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6

Presenting Sponsor
$3,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

2 x Trivia Teams of 6 each
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
12 Drink Tickets
3 Team Mulligans
Prime recognition in all marketing material
Special press release recognizing support

Dinner Sponsor (1 Team Included)
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Be our dinner host so that more of the funds support programs for our clients for free!


Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
1 Team Mulligan
Special advertising at the event to help you stand out

Gold Team
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
3 Team Mulligans

Silver Team
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event
6 Drink Tickets
1 Team Mulligan

Bronze Team
$450
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Trivia Team of 6
Advertising on social media, website & at the event

Supporting Character Sponsor (NO TEAM)
$200

Want to support our mission but can’t attend?
Be a Supporting Character & get advertising on social, website and at the event.

Add a donation for Heartland Counseling Services Inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!