The Reading League Kansas, Inc
'26 TRL-KS Elevating Literacy Sponsorship
Silver Sponsorship
$500
Sponsors will be named on the event website
Recognition in our event program
Sponsors will be named on the event website
Recognition in our event program
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
Sponsors will receive
all of the Silver benefits and be
featured by name on our social media platforms.
Your company logo will be featured on our event program
Space for an Exhibitor display table at the conference
Sponsors will receive
all of the Silver benefits and be
featured by name on our social media platforms.
Your company logo will be featured on our event program
Space for an Exhibitor display table at the conference
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
Sponsors will receive
all of the Gold benefits
as well as social media posts that will include
the use of your company’s name & logo,
You will be highlighted during the conference opening & closing.
Premium space for a vendor display table at the conference
A breakout session for building knowledge of evidence-aligned literacy instruction
Sponsors will receive
all of the Gold benefits
as well as social media posts that will include
the use of your company’s name & logo,
You will be highlighted during the conference opening & closing.
Premium space for a vendor display table at the conference
A breakout session for building knowledge of evidence-aligned literacy instruction
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout