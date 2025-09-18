'26 TRL-KS Elevating Literacy Sponsorship

Silver Sponsorship
$500
  • Sponsors will be named on the event website
  • Recognition in our event program
Gold Sponsorship
$2,000
  • Sponsors will receive all of the Silver benefits and be featured by name on our social media platforms. 
  • Your company logo will be featured on our event program
  • Space for an Exhibitor display table at the conference
Platinum Sponsorship
$5,000
  • Sponsors will receive all of the Gold benefits as well as social media posts that will include the use of your company’s name & logo,
  • You will be highlighted during the conference opening & closing.
  • Premium space for a vendor display table at the conference
  • A breakout session for building knowledge of evidence-aligned literacy instruction

