Gordon Lee Band Boosters Association

Offered by

Gordon Lee Band Boosters Association

About this shop

Trojan Cards

Trojan Card (GLHS Office Pick-Up) item
Trojan Card (GLHS Office Pick-Up) item
Trojan Card (GLHS Office Pick-Up)
$15

Trojan Cards save you money all year!


HERE THEY ARE!! These always sell great and they have even more savings available this year! Each card sold benefits the Gordon Lee Marching band! So save some $ and help a great organization! 🎶


Feel free to share with your coworkers, church, sports teams, and anyone else who likes to save money!

Trojan Card (Mailed) item
Trojan Card (Mailed) item
Trojan Card (Mailed)
$15.78

Trojan Cards save you money all year!


HERE THEY ARE!! These always sell great and they have even more savings available this year! Each card sold benefits the Gordon Lee Marching band! So save some $ and help a great organization! 🎶


Feel free to share with your coworkers, church, sports teams, and anyone else who likes to save money!

Add a donation for Gordon Lee Band Boosters Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!