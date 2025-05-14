Trojans Cheer Elite's Cheer Packages

Offered by

Game Day Package
$215

Game Day Package Includes: Game Day uniform, socks, tshirt, shorts, game bow, and backpack. Parents are responsible for purchasing cheer shoes.

Game Day Package- ONLY PeeWee Returning Cheerleaders
$130

Game Day Package Includes: Game Day uniform, socks, tshirt, shorts, and game bow. Parents are responsible for purchasing cheer shoes. Backpack is NOT INCLUDED.

PEEWEE COMPETITION UNIFORM- Coach Ciara
$215

This package is for PeeWee Comp Uniform ONLY.

TM, MM, VAR Competition Uniform
$250

This package is for Tiny Mite, Mighty Mites, and Varsity team ONLY.

Partial Payment for PeeWee Competition Uniform
$215

If you missed June 15th and July 15th payments, click this option to partially pay on your balance. You will still owe $130 that is due on August 8th.

Partial Payment for PeeWee Competition Unifrom
$85

Click this option If you have already paid $130 for yourJune payment. You will have to pay $85 for July payment today. You will still owe $130 DUE AUGUST 8th.

