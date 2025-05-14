Trojans Cheer Elite's Cheer Packages

Offered by
Game Day Package Includes: Game Day uniform, socks, tshirt, shorts, game bow, and backpack. Parents are responsible for purchasing cheer shoes.
Game Day Package Includes: Game Day uniform, socks, tshirt, shorts, and game bow. Parents are responsible for purchasing cheer shoes. Backpack is NOT INCLUDED.
This package is for PeeWee Comp Uniform ONLY.
This package is for Tiny Mite, Mighty Mites, and Varsity team ONLY.
If you missed June 15th and July 15th payments, click this option to partially pay on your balance. You will still owe $130 that is due on August 8th.
Click this option If you have already paid $130 for yourJune payment. You will have to pay $85 for July payment today. You will still owe $130 DUE AUGUST 8th.
