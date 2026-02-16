Troop 13G Trading Post and Mercantile

3/27-29/2026
This Spring, we’ll set our course to Camp Currier and put our skills to the test - guiding your Patrols forward and teaching your Scouts the skills they need to become explorers on their own. Polaris, Leiðarstjarna, The Drinking Gourd - the North Star so many followed to a new life, a New World, guides us as Scouts every night.
3/27-29/2026
This Spring, we’ll set our course to Camp Currier and put our skills to the test - guiding your Patrols forward and teaching your Scouts the skills they need to become explorers on their own. Polaris, Leiðarstjarna, The Drinking Gourd - the North Star so many followed to a new life, a New World, guides us as Scouts every night.
Introduction to Leadership Skills for Troops. All troop members are invited! Join for a super duper fun and informative lock-in
4/24-26. Let's PREP - Camp prep and cleanup to freshen up our favorite camp and campsites for summer fun
5/16 Day Hike
This link allows you to pay Summer Camp Class materials fees.
6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima
6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima
6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima
6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima
July 2027 Philmont Crews: Fellowship of the Badge. Who needs the Misty Mountains when you have Mt. Philip, Mt. Baldy, and the Tooth of Time.
This item allows you to make payments on your upcoming GRAND ADVENTURE.
July 2027 Philmont Crews: Fellowship of the Badge. Who needs the Misty Mountains when you have Mt. Philip, Mt. Baldy, and the Tooth of Time.
Full cost for Yellowstone 2026 trip
Installment payments for Yellowstone 2026
Gotta get that drip! 2 patrol shirts
$
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