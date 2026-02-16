Troop 13G

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Troop 13G

Troop 13G Trading Post and Mercantile

2026 Voyage of North Star Camporee: YOUTH item
2026 Voyage of North Star Camporee: YOUTH
$30

3/27-29/2026

This Spring, we’ll set our course to Camp Currier and put our skills to the test - guiding your Patrols forward and teaching your Scouts the skills they need to become explorers on their own. Polaris, Leiðarstjarna, The Drinking Gourd - the North Star so many followed to a new life, a New World, guides us as Scouts every night.

2026 Voyage of North Star Camporee: ADULT FOOD item
2026 Voyage of North Star Camporee: ADULT FOOD
$15

3/27-29/2026

This Spring, we’ll set our course to Camp Currier and put our skills to the test - guiding your Patrols forward and teaching your Scouts the skills they need to become explorers on their own. Polaris, Leiðarstjarna, The Drinking Gourd - the North Star so many followed to a new life, a New World, guides us as Scouts every night.

2026 ILST Lock-In item
2026 ILST Lock-In
$20

Introduction to Leadership Skills for Troops. All troop members are invited! Join for a super duper fun and informative lock-in

2026 Kia Kima CLEANUP WEEKEND item
2026 Kia Kima CLEANUP WEEKEND
$20

4/24-26. Let's PREP - Camp prep and cleanup to freshen up our favorite camp and campsites for summer fun

2026 Backpacking Day Hike item
2026 Backpacking Day Hike
$20

5/16 Day Hike

2026 KKSR Class Fees item
2026 KKSR Class Fees
Pay what you can

This link allows you to pay Summer Camp Class materials fees.

2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Full item
2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Full
$350

6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima

2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Half item
2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Half
$175

6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima

2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Remainder after Deposit item
2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Remainder after Deposit
$270

6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima

2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Deposit item
2026 Kia Kima Summer Camp - Deposit
$80

6/7-13 Summer Camp at Kia Kima

2027 Philmont - Deposit item
2027 Philmont - Deposit
$200

July 2027 Philmont Crews: Fellowship of the Badge. Who needs the Misty Mountains when you have Mt. Philip, Mt. Baldy, and the Tooth of Time.

2027 Philmont - Payments item
2027 Philmont - Payments
Pay what you can

This item allows you to make payments on your upcoming GRAND ADVENTURE.


July 2027 Philmont Crews: Fellowship of the Badge. Who needs the Misty Mountains when you have Mt. Philip, Mt. Baldy, and the Tooth of Time.

Yellowstone Full Trip item
Yellowstone Full Trip
$1,200

Full cost for Yellowstone 2026 trip

Yellowstone Installments item
Yellowstone Installments
$245

Installment payments for Yellowstone 2026

T-SHIRTS (2) item
T-SHIRTS (2)
$16

Gotta get that drip! 2 patrol shirts

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