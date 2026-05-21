Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Spend a day on the water with Assistant Scoutmaster Matt West for a private fishing trip on the Long Island Sound for up to four guests.
This memorable outing will take place in Fall 2026 or Summer 2027, based on availability, with the final date to be mutually agreed upon. A wonderful experience for anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone looking to enjoy a relaxing day along one of the region’s most beautiful waterways.
Estimated Retail Value: $1,000
Donated by: Matthew West
Starting bid
Enjoy a refined custom tailoring experience for two shirts with Cad & The Dandy, Savile Row tailors known for timeless craftsmanship and personal service.
The appointment will take place at their luxury New York City penthouse at 57th Street and 7th Avenue, where an in-house tailor will guide you through measurements, specifications, and details to create a fully bespoke shirt made just for them. Appointment required.
Estimated Retail Value: $600
Donated by: Max Fanwick and Allura Media
Starting bid
Enjoy an inspiring season of live music with two subscriptions to Orchestra Lumos’ 2026–2027 concert season, including a total of eight tickets.
These subscriptions are valid for Palace Series concerts at the Palace Theatre in Stamford, offering a wonderful opportunity to experience world-class performances in one of the city’s landmark venues.
Estimated Retail Value: $728
Starting Bid: $350
Donated By: Orchestra Lumos
Starting bid
Set sail on the Long Island Sound with a $500 gift certificate toward sailing lessons at Sound Sailing Center in Norwalk, CT.
Choose from a variety of options based on interest and skill level, including Intro to Sailing, Basic Keelboat, Basic Cruising, or even a Sunset Sail with an instructor. The certificate may also be applied toward Daysailer experiences, such as a 1-hour charter with an instructor or a 3-hour bareboat charter.
Estimated Retail Value: $500
Donated by: Max Fanwick and Allura Media
Starting bid
Treat an entire patrol to a one-of-a-kind campout feast with a ribeye steak dinner cooked by Assistant Scoutmaster Max Fanwick, complete with all the accoutrements, sides, dessert, and cleanup included.
This is the kind of memorable Scout experience that turns a campout meal into a story the patrol will be talking about for years. Date to be coordinated based on campout schedule and availability.
Estimated Retail Value: Priceless
Donated by: Max Fanwick and Allura Media
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious meal at Table 104 with a $200 gift card to this popular local restaurant.
Whether used for a relaxed dinner, a special night out, or drinks and small plates with friends, this gift card is a wonderful excuse to gather around the table and enjoy great food.
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Donated by: The Gambino Family and Table 104
Starting bid
Raise a glass to a thoughtfully curated Wine Lover’s Basket, featuring a selection of reds, whites, bubbles, and port to enjoy or share.
The basket includes Hess Collection Cabernet Sauvignon, Thienot Champagne, Taittinger Champagne, Craft Reserve Tawny Port, and The Paring Chardonnay — a lovely assortment for entertaining, gifting, or savoring over time.
Estimated Retail Value: $154
Donated by: The Appel Family
Starting bid
Bring warmth, ambiance, and easy outdoor entertaining to any patio, backyard, or campsite with the Ninja Fireside360 Fire Pit and Outdoor Heater with Top Cover.
This all-in-one propane fire pit and heater offers three modes — flame only, heat only, or flame and heat — with smokeless flames, hassle-free dial controls, and a 360-degree heat zone designed for cozy gatherings. The unit provides up to 80,000 BTUs of combined heat and flame and includes the matching top cover.
Estimated Retail Value: $570
Donated by: Matthew and Douglas Knopf
Starting bid
Elevate the home bar with a refined Rémy Martin collector’s set, featuring a limited edition Rémy XO, limited edition Rémy VSOP Mixtape, four crystal glasses, and a Rémy shaker.
This elegant package brings together celebrated cognac, stylish barware, and a presentation perfect for collectors, entertainers, or anyone who enjoys a beautifully crafted cocktail experience.
Estimated Retail Value: $325
Donated by: The Herz Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a round of golf for four players at Somers National Golf Club, a scenic Northern Westchester course known for its rolling fairways, inviting layout, and beautiful views.
This outing is a great opportunity to gather a foursome for a relaxed day on the course, whether for friendly competition or a leisurely round outdoors. Must call ahead to book; cart is not included, and some exclusions apply.
Estimated Retail Value: $300
Donated by: Max Fanwick and Allura Media
Starting bid
Serve Jägermeister at the perfect ice-cold temperature with the Jägermeister Single Bottle Tap Machine, a compact, state-of-the-art dispenser designed to chill and pour Jägermeister down to -18°C. This smallest and lightest model in the Jägermeister Tap Machine family features Peltier cooling technology, single-handed operation, two fully dimmable lighting options, and an energy-efficient design that draws only 40 watts. The machine fits one 750ml or 1L bottle and measures 6.5" L x 9.9" W x 16.6" H, or 22.4" high with bottle installed.
Retail Value: $150
Donated by: Jägermeister and The Carson Family
Starting bid
Give a student the gift of focused, personalized academic support with a two-hour history tutoring session with Lindsey Rossler.
This session is a great opportunity to strengthen understanding, review course material, prepare for an exam, or build confidence in history through one-on-one guidance.
Estimated Retail Value: $200
Donated by: Lindsey Rossler
Starting bid
Enjoy a curated six-bottle collection from Overmountain Vineyards, a boutique, family-owned winery in the Tryon Foothills of North Carolina known for French-style wines and estate-grown fruit.
The collection includes three bottles of EPIC Petit Manseng, plus one bottle each of Cabernet Sauvignon, Rosé, and Revolutionary Red, offering a beautiful mix of white, red, and rosé selections for tasting, gifting, or entertaining.
Estimated Retail Value: $225
Donated by: Max Fanwick and Allura Media
Starting bid
Give a child the chance to build confidence, discipline, and practical self-defense skills with one month of unlimited Kids Krav Maga classes at Break Thru Fitness and CT Krav Maga.
This is a great opportunity for a young participant to stay active, learn in a supportive environment, and experience the focus and empowerment that martial arts training can provide.
Retail Value: $100
Donated By: Break Thru Fitness and CT Krav Maga
Starting bid
Build strength, confidence, and practical self-defense skills with one month of unlimited Adult Krav Maga classes at Break Thru Fitness and CT Krav Maga.
This package is a great opportunity to train in a high-energy, supportive environment while improving fitness, focus, and real-world preparedness.
Retail Value: $150
Donated By: Break Thru Fitness and CT Krav Maga
Starting bid
Explore the remarkable Hudson Valley Apple Project Research Orchard in Ancram, New York, with a tour for four guests, or an immediate family.
This two-acre “Edible Museum of Apples” features more than 160 heirloom, cider, and modern apple varieties, including rare and historically significant cultivars grown to preserve the rich diversity and heritage of apples. A unique and flavorful experience for families, food lovers, gardeners, history buffs, and anyone who enjoys a beautiful day in the orchard. Tours must be booked in advance based and subject to availability.
Retail Value: $120
Donated By: The Coll Family and Hudson Valley Apple Project
Starting bid
Capture a beautiful family memory with a family photo session at Lot 48 with a professional photographer.
Set against the charm and character of Lot 48 Studios in Norwalk, CT, this session is a wonderful opportunity to create timeless photos for holiday cards, gifts, or simply preserving this season of family life.
Retail Value: $250
Donated By: Lot 48 Studios
Starting bid
Raise a glass to a richly curated Bourbon Lover’s Collection, featuring three standout bottles for sipping, sharing, or building a well-stocked home bar.
This basket includes WhistlePig 10 Year, Angel’s Envy Bottled in Bond, and Maker’s Mark Cask Strength, offering a bold mix of age, character, and craftsmanship for bourbon enthusiasts.
Retail Value: $180
Donated By: The Herz Family
Starting bid
Enjoy a journey through the stars with a 10-pack of planetarium tickets to the Stamford Museum & Nature Center.
This package is a wonderful outing for families, curious kids, and anyone who loves astronomy, science, and exploring the night sky in an engaging museum setting.
Retail Value: $150
Donated By: The Gambino Family and Stamford Museum & Nature Center
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional meal at Columbus Park Trattoria with a $150 gift certificate to one of Stamford’s beloved Italian dining destinations. Known for warm hospitality, classic flavors, and a refined neighborhood feel, this is a perfect excuse for a special dinner out, date night, or gathering with friends.
Retail Value: $150
Donated By: Columbus Park Trattoria
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