Silent Auction

Spend a day on the water with Assistant Scoutmaster Matt West for a private fishing trip on the Long Island Sound for up to four guests.





This memorable outing will take place in Fall 2026 or Summer 2027, based on availability, with the final date to be mutually agreed upon. A wonderful experience for anglers, outdoor enthusiasts, or anyone looking to enjoy a relaxing day along one of the region’s most beautiful waterways.





Estimated Retail Value: $1,000

Donated by: Matthew West