TROOP 164 MERIT BADGE UNIVERSITY 2026

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About this event
Counselor: Srinivas Gangam
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
Req. 1, 2a, 2b, 2c, 2e, 3, 4a, 4c, 4d, 5, and 6
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Robert Kiehm
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
Req. 3 Do one of the following a, b, c, or e; Req. 4 Do one of the following a, b, c, or d; We will do Req. 3d in class
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Bill Henzel
Email: [email protected]
The CAMPING Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
Backpacking: #3, #6, #8, #9, #10, #11.
Camping: #2, #3, #4, #5, bring pack to class, #6, #7, #8c, #8d, #9, #10
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Note: Offers two merit badges in one session. If you want to earn only one of these badges, be prepared to occupy yourself while the other merit badge is signed off. Scouts are not permitted to leave the class area until the session is over. Please bring any written work with you.
Counselor: Sumanth Prasad
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
Req. #3, #5, #6, and #7
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Asheesh Jadav
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
Req. 1(b) "Research a famous chess player and what accomplishments made him or her famous"
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Shelly Jones
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
Email counselor prior to MBU:
#3 - the meeting you plan to attend,
#4 - short description of chosen community issue,
#5 - title of movie,
#7 - name of organization selected and resources used to find out about it,
#8 - name of community selected to present.
Bring to MBU:
#2 - map and chart,
#3 - meeting flyer/information & date,
#4b - proof of interview,
#7 - proof of hours signed by representative of charitable organization.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Rosalio Haro
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
Email counselor prior to MBU:
#3 - the meeting you plan to attend,
#4 - short description of chosen community issue,
#5 - title of movie,
#7 - name of organization selected and resources used to find out about it,
#8 - name of community selected to present.
Bring to MBU:
#2 - map and chart,
#3 - meeting flyer/information & date,
#4b - proof of interview,
#7 - proof of hours signed by representative of charitable organization.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Maulik Shah
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
#5 - watch national news five days in a row or read main stories of a daily newspaper or news website five days in a row;
#6 - choose a speech of national historical importance - contact counselor if you are not sure;
#7 - choose 2 from a, b, c, or d - bring a picture of yourself at the place visited, if possible;
#8 - Write to your representative in Congress explaining your views on a national issue. Show your correspondence, along with any response you received, to your counselor.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Mary Goon
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
#5 - watch national news five days in a row or read main stories of a daily newspaper or news website five days in a row;
#6 - choose a speech of national historical importance - contact counselor if you are not sure;
#7 - choose 2 from a, b, c, or d - bring a picture of yourself at the place visited, if possible;
#8 - Write to your representative in Congress explaining your views on a national issue. Show your correspondence, along with any response you received, to your counselor.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Dhana Krishnan
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- Print the Citizenship in the World worksheet from http://usscouts.org/mb/worksheets/list.asp.
- Complete Req. #7 (two items from the list).
- Complete any 3 other requirements of your choice.
- Bring your written answers/worksheet to class.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Claire Simeon-Devictor
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
Coin Collecting:
- Bring the coins for each requirement in separate ziploc bags, envelopes, or containers;
- #4 (14 coins);
- #7-one of them
Collections:
You need to already have a collection in order to be able to speak about it and show some parts of it during the class (or you can show pictures for bulky items). The collection needs to have some "monetary" value in order to dicuss investing strategy.
- Do #1, #5a-5b-5c-5d-5e-5f, #7.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Note:
Offers two merit badges in one session. If you want to earn only one of these badges, be prepared to occupy yourself while the other merit badge is signed off. Scouts are not permitted to leave the class area until the session is over.
Counselor: Scarlet Rose
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- Req. #2 (a or b),
- #3 (have speech ready),
- #4 (introduce a person, prefer not a parent),
- #5 (bring report to tell),
- #6,
- #7 (a or b or c),
- #8 (bring planning note for campfire, COH, or service to discuss, and proof that Scout did it)
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Rajesh Bangalore
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
Crime Prevention: Req. #2, #4, #6, #7.
Fingerprinting: Req. #4a OR #4b.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Note:
Offers two merit badges in one session. If you want to earn only one of these badges, be prepared to occupy yourself while the other merit badge is signed off. Scouts are not permitted to leave the class area until the session is over.
Counselor: Sirish Kondi
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
- #2: Draw a simple schematic diagram showing resistors, capacitors, and transistors/ICs with correct symbols. Label all parts and tell the purpose of each.
- #6: Identify three career opportunities. Pick one and research the training, education, certification requirements, experience, expenses, employment prospects, starting salary, and advancement opportunities.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Thanh Phan
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
#2, #3 (do one), #5c, #7b, #9 - First Aid merit badge, #10 (do one)
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Thanh Phan
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
#2, #3 (do one), #5c, #7b, #9 - First Aid merit badge, #10 (do one)
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Darcy Kendall
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- Read the pamphlet: www.scouting.org/merit-badges/environmental-science.
- Most of this badge needs to be done before class in order to be signed off on class day.
- Do #1 and #2 (be ready to discuss);
- for #3, #4, #5, #6, and #8—do ONE activity for each;
- do #9,
- do #10 (choose a hypothetical construction project such as building a house).
- do #11
We will do #7 in class.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Darcy Kendall
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- Read the pamphlet: www.scouting.org/merit-badges/environmental-science.
- Most of this badge needs to be done before class in order to be signed off on class day.
- Do #1 and #2 (be ready to discuss);
- for #3, #4, #5, #6, and #8—do ONE activity for each;
- do #9,
- do #10 (choose a hypothetical construction project such as building a house).
- do #11
We will do #7 in class.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Asheesh Jadav
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- This badge takes three months to complete, can be started at MBU. Much of this badge needs to be done before class in order to be signed off on class day.
- Req. #3, you may use the worksheet here: http://usscouts.org/mb/worksheets/Family-Life.pdf to help you list your chores (pg 2) and progress on chores (pg 8).
- Email instructor for approval before completing requirements #4, #5, #6.
- Bring your chore list with you to class if you have completed it!
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Tu Do/Ductuan Nguyen
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
- Read the merit badge pamphlet.
- Complete before class: Req. #5a, #5b, #5d, #5e, #5g, #5h, #10 (do one).
- Bring your written answers to class.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Jamie Furneisen-Kiehm
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- Complete Req.1a–1g and be prepared to discuss.
- Complete Req. 2a, 2b—bring personal first aid kit to class. For Req 2a, see: https://www.scouting.org/health-and-safety/safety-moments/annual-health-and-medical-record/
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Leepei Ho
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
- Req. #2, #3 choose two (bring the work to show),
- #4 choose one (bring the work to show, if you choose #4c, bring the musical instrument that was made).
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Mark Chen
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- This badge takes 13 weeks to complete, can be started at MBU.
- Do Req. #1a, b, c; #2a, b; #5; #8a, b, c, d; #9a, b, c, d, e; #10a, b.
- Can be started at MBU (Reqs. #2c, d).
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Mark Chen
Email: [email protected]
This Merit Badge is Eagle Required
Pre Reqs:
- This badge takes 13 weeks to complete, can be started at MBU.
- Do Req. #1a, b, c; #2a, b; #5; #8a, b, c, d; #9a, b, c, d, e; #10a, b.
- Can be started at MBU (Reqs. #2c, d).
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Ductuan Nguyen
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
- Req. #1a–b; #2a–g; #7a–c (Produce a picture story. Arrange 8–12 images in order, then mount them on a poster board. Other options are to copy images on a USB Flash drive and create PowerPoint presentation or camera roll); -- #8
Bring your own digital camera or phone to take pictures.
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Rajesh Bangalore
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
- No prerequisites; read merit badge pamphlet.
- Scouts are encouraged to come prepared with a 3- to 5-minute introduction about yourself
and be ready to present this introduction to an audience (Req. 1).
Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU
Counselor: Will Kiehm
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
No prerequisites; bring Scout Handbook.
This is not a Merit Badge. In this class, Scouts will work on requirements for the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, and/or First Class.
Counselor: Will Kiehm
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
No prerequisites; bring Scout Handbook.
This is not a Merit Badge. In this class, Scouts will work on requirements for the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, and/or First Class.
Counselor: Bill Henzel
Email: [email protected]
Pre Reqs:
- Read the merit badge pamphlet.
- Do Req. #1c, #2b, #3, #4, #5, and #6 (do two).
- Req. #4 requires a bit and brace. If you do not have this tool, I will bring the tool to the class and you can use it to drill a hole to finish your requirement for #4.
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