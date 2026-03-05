TROOP 164 MERIT BADGE UNIVERSITY 2026

Counselor: Maulik Shah



Email: [email protected]



This Merit Badge is Eagle Required



Pre Reqs:

#5 - watch national news five days in a row or read main stories of a daily newspaper or news website five days in a row;

#6 - choose a speech of national historical importance - contact counselor if you are not sure;

#7 - choose 2 from a, b, c, or d - bring a picture of yourself at the place visited, if possible;

#8 - Write to your representative in Congress explaining your views on a national issue. Show your correspondence, along with any response you received, to your counselor.



Please complete Pre Reqs before the MBU