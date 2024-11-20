Troop 20 Holiday POP Shop

You can help partially sponsor a wreath to honor a Veteran buried at the Historic Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in the nation. Our scouts take part in this event every year to learn more about the rich revolutionary history found there while remembering and honoring the veterans buried there. You too can join us on Saturday December 14th at noon when we hold a small ceremony in honor of all those who served. To learn more go to: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/173222/Overview/?relatedId=0

