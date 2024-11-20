Troop 20 Holiday POP Shop

You can help partially sponsor a wreath to honor a Veteran buried at the Historic Tappan Reformed Church Cemetery, one of the oldest cemeteries in the nation. Our scouts take part in this event every year to learn more about the rich revolutionary history found there while remembering and honoring the veterans buried there. You too can join us on Saturday December 14th at noon when we hold a small ceremony in honor of all those who served. To learn more go to: https://wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/173222/Overview/?relatedId=0
S'mores Popcorn
$25
Bring the delicious chocolate, marshmallow, and graham cracker flavors of a traditional s'more home ... without the sticky fingers. NO FIRE REQUIRED.
White Cheddar Cheese Popcorn
$20
Help a Scout in need with a white cheddar popcorn that packs rich, white cheddar cheese into every light, fluffy bite. Perfect for by the handful, the bowl, or the bag.
Salted Caramel Popcorn Bag
$25
Assist a Scout when you purchase our salted caramel corn popcorn; a delicate balance of sweet caramel, fluffy popcorn, and a light sea salt finish.
Chocolate Dipped Preztels
$30
Assist a Scout when you purchase our chocolatey pretzels. Crisp, airy pretzels in a creamy chocolatey coating create a delicate blend of sweet and salty, smooth and crunchy.
Sweet & Salty Kettle Corn Bundle (sets of 2)
$15
Support a Scout with a purchase of our popped-to-perfection sweet and salty kettle corn. Combining just four simple ingredients to create a delicately sweet flavor, it’s the perfect snack for the whole family to enjoy.
