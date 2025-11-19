Troop 229 Winter Wreath Sale

About this shop
This classic style Christmas wreath is as traditional as Christmas itself! Our wreaths are all handcrafted with the freshest select evergreens.
This Christmas wreath is beautifully decorated with selected white-tipped and glittered pinecones, festively accented with jingle bells and trimmed with a gold-backed, red velvet bow. The Classic Christmas Wreath is the most popular with our non-profit customers.
*Size: approx. 25 inches tall.
This traditional Christmas Wreath is made from evergreen boughs and is decorated with a generous 4-inch wide fabric bow with gold wired edges.
The ornamental trimmings include faux cranberry sprigs and gold juniper twigs. Three natural bronze ponderosa pine cones laced with gold jingle bells set the finishing touches for this stunning addition to any and all holiday decoration themes, and is certain to be popular with your customers!
*Size: approx. 28 inches tall.
The distinctive look of this festive Christmas Wreath is a favorite for those that want a unique look. This wreath is handcrafted from fresh evergreen boughs and decorated with natural ponderosa pine cones, a green fabric bow, and three Christmas bulb picks to give it just the right amount of ‘Holiday Cheer’! The wreath as pictured arrives fully decorated and ready to display.
*Size: approx. 28 inches tall.
This seasonal centerpiece, as pictured, is bursting with naturally scented mixed evergreens which stay fresh and moist from the floral foam base. The festive decorations are certain to delight your guests and lend a joyful air to your holiday celebrations!
*Size: About 18 inches wide.
This Table Top Tree arrives with all the trimmings pictured for fun, easy holiday decorating. This live Table Top Tree is a perfect way to decorate in children’s rooms, home entryways, office settings, elderly facilities, and more! These are nursery-grown dwarf Alberta spruce trees and may be planted outdoors after the holidays to enjoy for years to come!
*Size: approx. 22-24 inches tall.
Our beautiful Victorian Sprays add a wonderful accent to any home’s holiday decorations. Trimming used on this festive spray include fresh, bronze ponderosa pine cones with gold jingle bells accented with a 3-bulb cluster Christmas ornament. The burgundy satin bow is edged with gold printed wired edges – perfect to hold the shape of the generous 7-looped bow.
*Size: About 26 inches long.
Our custom designed EZ Hangers allow you to easily display your Christmas wreath or spray in seconds. No nails or hammers. The Christmas Wreath EZ Hanger fits on almost all doors. Can also be used for jackets and other items on interior doors through the year. Another great ‘add-on’ sale for your Christmas Wreath Program.
Add just the right amount of twinkle to your 25-inch Christmas wreaths, sprays or centerpiece with our battery operated LED light sets. The small controller/timer is easily hidden within the products’ foliage. These Christmas lights have been very successful as an ‘add-on’ sale with our Christmas Wreath Program customers.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!