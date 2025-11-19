Troop 229 Winter Wreath Sale

This classic style Christmas wreath is as traditional as Christmas itself! Our wreaths are all handcrafted with the freshest select evergreens.





This Christmas wreath is beautifully decorated with selected white-tipped and glittered pinecones, festively accented with jingle bells and trimmed with a gold-backed, red velvet bow. The Classic Christmas Wreath is the most popular with our non-profit customers.





*Size: approx. 25 inches tall.