Troop 23G Treasurer's Catchup

About this shop
Help cover food costs from the Camp Trexler weekend in September for scouts and adults.
Help cover the costs of the food for the October AOL Invitational at Camp Horseshoe for scouts and adults
Cost of the Naval Academy weekend for a scout.
Cost of the Naval Academy weekend for an adult.
Troop dues for the scouts for 2026. This helps to cover stuff like awards, camping trip site fees, and equipment.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!