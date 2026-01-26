Offered by

Troop 23G at Central Presbyterian Church

About this shop

Troop 23G Treasurer's Catchup

Camp Trexler Food - Scout and Adult
$15

Help cover food costs from the Camp Trexler weekend in September for scouts and adults.

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AOL Invitational Food - Scout and Adult
$15

Help cover the costs of the food for the October AOL Invitational at Camp Horseshoe for scouts and adults

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Naval Academy Weekend - Scout
$50

Cost of the Naval Academy weekend for a scout.

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Naval Academy Weekend - Adult
$65

Cost of the Naval Academy weekend for an adult.

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2026 Dues - Scout
$75

Troop dues for the scouts for 2026. This helps to cover stuff like awards, camping trip site fees, and equipment.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!