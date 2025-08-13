form_archived

Troop 284 Popcorn Sale

$

Yellow popping corn item
Yellow popping corn
$10

2lbs of popable popcorn

Classic Carmel Corn item
Classic Carmel Corn
$10

8 oz

Butter popcorn - microwavable item
Butter popcorn - microwavable
$20

15 pack microwavable popcorn

37.5 oz

Kettle corn - microwavable item
Kettle corn - microwavable
$20

15 pack microwavable popcorn

37.5 oz

Cheddar Cheese popcorn item
Cheddar Cheese popcorn
$20

5.5 oz

Jalapeno cheese popcorn item
Jalapeno cheese popcorn
$20

5.5 oz

Kettle corn item
Kettle corn
$20

10 oz

Double butter - microwavable item
Double butter - microwavable
$30

28 pack microwavable popcorn

70 oz

Classic Trio item
Classic Trio
$30

Caramel corn, cheddar cheese and butter popcorn

17.75 oz

Cheese Lovers item
Cheese Lovers
$40

Cheddar Cheese, Jalapeno Cheese, Buffalo Ranch and White Cheddar

15 oz

Chocolate Lovers item
Chocolate Lovers
$50

Milk Chocolate, White Chocolaty pretzels, White Ruby, Peanut Butter Cup, Sea Salt Splash

55 oz

$30 Military Donation
$30

Send the gift of popcorn to our military troops. Popcorn will be shipped directly to them.

$50 Military Donation
$50

Send the gift of popcorn to our military troops. Popcorn will be shipped directly to them.

