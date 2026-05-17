Troop 298 Frisco Texas's Silent Auction

2 one-way Southwest Airlines flights (excluding taxes and fees).





Between Any Domestic Citi and Any Domestic City.





Valid Travel between 19 Jan 2026 and 18 Jan 2027.





Your e-pass includes two free checked bags, subject to size, weight restrictions, and additional bag fees. Additionally, you may carry on one bag and one personal item.





Complimentary Standard Seat selection is included with your e-pass (subject to availability). If Standard Seats are unavailable, at time of seat selection, you will be assigned a seat at the airport on day of departure, or you may purchase a seat upgrade to Preferred or Extra Legroom.