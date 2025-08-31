Troop 336 Spaghetti Dinner

Hosted by
About this event
Endless spaghetti dinner includes spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, dessert, and a drink.
Dine-In or Drive-Thru.
Limited tickets available the day of the event!
*Program Advertisement to be provided by the business/professional. Please email to: [email protected]
