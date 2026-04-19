The Bright Path Project, inc

Offered by

The Bright Path Project, inc

About the memberships

Troop 4 Scout Dues & Account Payments

Quarterly Troop Dues
$30

Standard dues for the current quarter. Supports ongoing troop operations and activities. Generally due 2/17, 5/17, 8/17, 11/17.

New Scout Join Fee
$40

One-time registration and starter kit fee for new members. This fee covers the essential Troop 4 uniform pieces and insignia, including:

  • Official Troop T-Shirt (Class B uniform)
  • Troop Neckerchief & Slide
  • Troop Number Patches (Unit numerals)
  • Green Epaulets (Shoulder loops)

Note: This fee is separate from standard quarterly dues and helps get your Scout fully equipped and ready for the trail!

Scout Account / Event Deposit
Pay what you can

No expiration

Use this to pay for monthly campouts or add funds to a Scout Account.
IMPORTANT: Change the 'Quantity' to match the dollar amount you owe (e.g., for a $35 campout, select Quantity: 35)

Add a donation for The Bright Path Project, inc

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