Troop 4 Scout Dues & Account Payments

One-time registration and starter kit fee for new members. This fee covers the essential Troop 4 uniform pieces and insignia, including:

Official Troop T-Shirt (Class B uniform)

Troop Neckerchief & Slide

Troop Number Patches (Unit numerals)

Green Epaulets (Shoulder loops)

Note: This fee is separate from standard quarterly dues and helps get your Scout fully equipped and ready for the trail!