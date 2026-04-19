Troop 4 Scout Dues & Account Payments

About the memberships
Standard dues for the current quarter. Supports ongoing troop operations and activities. Generally due 2/17, 5/17, 8/17, 11/17.
One-time registration and starter kit fee for new members. This fee covers the essential Troop 4 uniform pieces and insignia, including:
Note: This fee is separate from standard quarterly dues and helps get your Scout fully equipped and ready for the trail!
No expiration
Use this to pay for monthly campouts or add funds to a Scout Account.
IMPORTANT: Change the 'Quantity' to match the dollar amount you owe (e.g., for a $35 campout, select Quantity: 35)
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!