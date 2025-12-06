Troop 461 Online Payments

Offered by
About this shop
Second Payment for an adult or scout to attend Sea Base, due Feb. 1, 2026.
Third Payment for an adult or scout to attend Sea Base, due March 15, 2026.
Deposit to secure a spot at Camp Daniel Boone for July 12-18, 2026.
Second payment for a scout to attend Camp Daniel Boone, due Jan 1, 2026.
Third payment for a scout to attend Camp Daniel Boone, due March 1, 2026.
Fourth and final payment for a scout to attend Camp Daniel Boone, due May 1, 2026.
Troop 461 dues for 2026, per scout.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!