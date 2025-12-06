St Stephens Episcopal Church

St Stephens Episcopal Church

Troop 461 Online Payments

Sea Base Payment 2 item
Sea Base Payment 2
$84.69

Second Payment for an adult or scout to attend Sea Base, due Feb. 1, 2026.

Sea Base Payment 3 item
Sea Base Payment 3
$729.07

Third Payment for an adult or scout to attend Sea Base, due March 15, 2026.

Summer Camp Deposit item
Summer Camp Deposit
$50

Deposit to secure a spot at Camp Daniel Boone for July 12-18, 2026.

Summer Camp Scout Payment 2 item
Summer Camp Scout Payment 2
$160

Second payment for a scout to attend Camp Daniel Boone, due Jan 1, 2026.

Summer Camp Scout Payment 3 item
Summer Camp Scout Payment 3
$155

Third payment for a scout to attend Camp Daniel Boone, due March 1, 2026.

Summer Camp Scout Payment 4 item
Summer Camp Scout Payment 4
$155

Fourth and final payment for a scout to attend Camp Daniel Boone, due May 1, 2026.

2026 Dues item
2026 Dues
$75

Troop 461 dues for 2026, per scout.

