Troop 48 - 2026 Camping Trips

January Ski Trip - 1/9-11/2026
January Ski Trip - 1/9-11/2026
$100

Ski Trip to Hidden Valley Ski Resort outside St. Louis. Staying in the Youth Room of a local church. Includes Equipment Rental, Lift Ticket, and Lessons. Bring money for lunch on the ride home.

February Caving Trip - 2/20-22/2026
February Caving Trip - 2/20-22/2026
$30

Explore the cave of Raccoon Mountain near Chattanooga and the Tennessee Aquarium on Sunday.

March Camporee - 3/27-29/2026
March Camporee - 3/27-29/2026
$30

Scout Skills Competition against other Troops at the Voyage of the Northern Star Camporee at Camp Currier.

April Service Project/Unstructured - 4/10-12/2026
$30

Service Hours for Noah's Eagle Project and Unstructured/Advancement Trip at Ft. Pillow

May Flat Water Adventure - 5/1-3/2026
May Flat Water Adventure - 5/1-3/2026
$30

Enjoy Lake activities at Heber Springs Park.

June Summer Camp First Payment - 6/13-20/26 - YOUTH
June Summer Camp First Payment - 6/13-20/26 - YOUTH
$125

Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. First Payment is due by 1/20/26.

June Summer Camp First Payment - 6/13-20/26 - ADULT
June Summer Camp First Payment - 6/13-20/26 - ADULT
$50

Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. First Payment is due by 1/20/26.

June Summer Camp Second Payment - 6/13-20/26 - YOUTH
June Summer Camp Second Payment - 6/13-20/26 - YOUTH
$60

Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. Second Payment is due by 2/24/26.

June Summer Camp Second Payment - 6/13-20/26 - ADULT
June Summer Camp Second Payment - 6/13-20/26 - ADULT
$25

Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. Second Payment is due by 2/24/26.

July Summer Adventure - 7/9-12/26
$1,000

Price isn't yet established, so don't sign up yet. Summer Adventure Trip to Pensacola, FL.

August Whitewater Rafting - 7/31/26-8/2/26
August Whitewater Rafting - 7/31/26-8/2/26
$100

Whitewater Rafting to the Ocoee River.

September Boldering - 9/11-13/26
September Boldering - 9/11-13/26
$30

Bouldering on Pinnacle Mountain and sleeping on the USS Razorback.

October Wilderness Survival - 10/9-11/26
October Wilderness Survival - 10/9-11/26
$30

Wilderness Survival campout at Moore Woods.

November Backpacking - 11/13-15/26
November Backpacking - 11/13-15/26
$30

Backpacking Trip to Montgomery Bell State Park.

December Unstructured - 12/5-6/26
$30

Unstructured Trip to Arkabutla State Park.

