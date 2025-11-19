Troop 48 - 2026 Camping Trips

Offered by
About this shop
Ski Trip to Hidden Valley Ski Resort outside St. Louis. Staying in the Youth Room of a local church. Includes Equipment Rental, Lift Ticket, and Lessons. Bring money for lunch on the ride home.
Explore the cave of Raccoon Mountain near Chattanooga and the Tennessee Aquarium on Sunday.
Scout Skills Competition against other Troops at the Voyage of the Northern Star Camporee at Camp Currier.
Service Hours for Noah's Eagle Project and Unstructured/Advancement Trip at Ft. Pillow
Enjoy Lake activities at Heber Springs Park.
Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. First Payment is due by 1/20/26.
Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. First Payment is due by 1/20/26.
Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. Second Payment is due by 2/24/26.
Summer Camp at Skymont Scout Reservation. Second Payment is due by 2/24/26.
Price isn't yet established, so don't sign up yet. Summer Adventure Trip to Pensacola, FL.
Whitewater Rafting to the Ocoee River.
Bouldering on Pinnacle Mountain and sleeping on the USS Razorback.
Wilderness Survival campout at Moore Woods.
Backpacking Trip to Montgomery Bell State Park.
Unstructured Trip to Arkabutla State Park.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!