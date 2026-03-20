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T485 - Immanuel Episcopal Church

About this event

Troop 485 | Summer Camp | Goose Pond 2026

Hereford Park & Ride -> Goose Pond Scout Reservation

Scout – Paid BY May 10, 2026
$520

Price includes camp fee for the entire week, ALL FOOD FOR THE WEEK, the round-trip Charter bus up and back and a Goose Pond camp t-shirt..

Scout – Paid AFTER May 10, 2026
$50

Price includes camp fee for the entire week, ALL FOOD FOR THE WEEK, the round-trip Charter bus up and back and a Goose Pond camp t-shirt..

Scout (paying via Scout Account, or alternative)
Free

Please see the Treasurer to confirm payment via the Scout's account.

Adult
Free

Adults staying over must be registered BSA members. Can add details next.

Financial Assistance
Free

Troop 485 has established a fund to assist scouts unable to pay for registration or trip fees. No scout should miss out on any troop activity because of the inability to pay. If you –or someone you know– is unable to pay any scout related expense, please contact either: Jon Bealer – Scoutmaster or Phill Bednarik – Unit Committee Chair. All requests will be kept completely confidential.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!