Troop 485 | Summer Camp | Goose Pond 2026

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Price includes camp fee for the entire week, ALL FOOD FOR THE WEEK, the round-trip Charter bus up and back and a Goose Pond camp t-shirt..
Price includes camp fee for the entire week, ALL FOOD FOR THE WEEK, the round-trip Charter bus up and back and a Goose Pond camp t-shirt..
Please see the Treasurer to confirm payment via the Scout's account.
Adults staying over must be registered BSA members. Can add details next.
Troop 485 has established a fund to assist scouts unable to pay for registration or trip fees. No scout should miss out on any troop activity because of the inability to pay. If you –or someone you know– is unable to pay any scout related expense, please contact either: Jon Bealer – Scoutmaster or Phill Bednarik – Unit Committee Chair. All requests will be kept completely confidential.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!