Troop 48's 70th Annual Spaghetti Supper

Hosted by
About this event
Enjoy a plate of spaghetti, garlic bread, cole slaw, and dessert for someone over age 12.
Enjoy a plate of spaghetti, garlic bread, cole slaw, and dessert for someone from age 6 to 12.
Left-over meat sauce is always very popular and helps reduce the Troop's costs. This year, we are offering planned-overs! A few pre-orders are being offered to ensure you can take home a quart of our sauce. Rest assured, even if these sell out, we will still have left-over sauce we will be selling at the end of the night.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!