Offered by

Girl Scouts Of Eastern Pennsylvania Inc

About the memberships

Troop 5444 Savannah Payments

Parent Non-Refundable Deposit
$200

Non-refundable deposit for parent attending

Scout Non-Refundable Deposit
$200

Non-refundable deposit for scout attending

Monthly Parent Payment
$180

No expiration

Monthly payment for payment plan for adult attending. This portion is refundable if you should back out of the trip up until payments are made towards accommodations, travel, and activities.

Monthly Scout Payment
$180

No expiration

Monthly payment for payment plan for scout attending. This portion is refundable if you should back out of the trip up until payments are made towards accommodations, travel, and activities.

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