Troop 5444 Savannah Payments

Offered by
About the memberships
Non-refundable deposit for parent attending
Non-refundable deposit for scout attending
No expiration
Monthly payment for payment plan for adult attending. This portion is refundable if you should back out of the trip up until payments are made towards accommodations, travel, and activities.
No expiration
Monthly payment for payment plan for scout attending. This portion is refundable if you should back out of the trip up until payments are made towards accommodations, travel, and activities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!