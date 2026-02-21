Offered by

Troop 685

About this shop

Troop 685's Store

Troop 685 Shoulder Patch item
Troop 685 Shoulder Patch
$3

This is our Troop 685 Patch. It is custom and is overall cheaper than purchasing individual numbers from the Scout Shop

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Lumberjacks Patrol Patch item
Lumberjacks Patrol Patch
$3

Patrol Patch

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Nova Patrol Patch item
Nova Patrol Patch
$3

Patrol Patch

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Phantoms Patrol Patch item
Phantoms Patrol Patch
$3

Patrol Patch

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Titans Patrol Patch item
Titans Patrol Patch
$3

Patrol Patch

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Troop Neckerchief item
Troop Neckerchief
$10

Troop Neckerchief

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Troop Neckerchief Slide item
Troop Neckerchief Slide
$3.50

Troop Neckerchief Slide

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Troop Class B Shirt item
Troop Class B Shirt
$15

We have adult sizes S,M,L,XL,XXL.

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Troop 685 Hat - New item
Troop 685 Hat - New
$20

Troop 685 Hat - New design, dad style cap. One size fits all.

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Troop 685 Hat - New Trucker item
Troop 685 Hat - New Trucker
$20

Troop 685 Hat - New design, trucker style cap. Snap back adjustable.

Two sizes available - MD-LG, LG-XL

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Troop 685 Hat - Old item
Troop 685 Hat - Old
$12

Troop 685 Hat - Old

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Troop 685 Sticker item
Troop 685 Sticker
$2

Troop 685 Sticker

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!