Troop 685's Store

About this shop
This is our Troop 685 Patch. It is custom and is overall cheaper than purchasing individual numbers from the Scout Shop
Patrol Patch
Patrol Patch
Patrol Patch
Patrol Patch
Troop Neckerchief
Troop Neckerchief Slide
We have adult sizes S,M,L,XL,XXL.
Troop 685 Hat - New design, dad style cap. One size fits all.
Troop 685 Hat - New design, trucker style cap. Snap back adjustable.
Two sizes available - MD-LG, LG-XL
Troop 685 Hat - Old
Troop 685 Sticker
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!