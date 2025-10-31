Troop 697 Philmont Crew Krispy Kreme Fundraiser

Original Glazed Dozen item
$15

The ORIGINAL delicious glazed doughnut... the one you first fell in love with!

Chocolate Iced Dozen item
$16

How do you make a glazed doughnut even better? ADD CHOCOLATE on top!

Kreme Filled Dozen item
$16

The perfect combination of a fluffy doughnut, light and smooth KREME filling then dipped in a classic chocolate icing.

Lemon Filled Dozen item
$16

The tartness of a lemon custard filling paired with Krispy Kreme's sweet glaze, the Glazed Lemon Filled Doughnut is the perfect doughnut to brighten your taste buds.

Raspberry Filled Dozen item
$16

A deliciously balanced sweet and tangy Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut which is a sure favorite among jelly doughnut lovers everywhere!

DOUGH-nate a Dozen! item
$15

Treat local first responders and DOUGH-nate a dozen! We'll take care of delivering it to them!

