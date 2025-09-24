Troop 7 Annual Spaghetti Night

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About this event
Grants entry to the event for a single Spaghetti Dinner Meal.
Includes:
Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce
Salad
Garlic Bread
Drink
Grants entry to the event for four Spaghetti Dinner Meals.
Includes:
Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce
Salad
Garlic Bread
Drink
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$
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