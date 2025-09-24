Hosted by

BSA Troop 77

About this event

Troop 7 Annual Spaghetti Night

4651 Little Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34655, USA

Single Dinner
$10

Grants entry to the event for a single Spaghetti Dinner Meal.

Includes:

Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce

Salad

Garlic Bread

Drink

Family 4 Pack
$35

Grants entry to the event for four Spaghetti Dinner Meals.

Includes:

Spaghetti with Marinara or Meat Sauce

Salad

Garlic Bread

Drink

Note:
Free

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