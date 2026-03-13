Troop 7 Summer Camp Add-ons

Trip will depart Thursday at 12:15pm after getting camp Grab and Go lunch. Price includes Guided rafting trip on the Upper Pigeon river, transportation, raft photos, and guide gratuity. Troop will return to camp for dinner.

Suitable for all skill and swimming levels.





~ 1 Hour & 45 Minutes (+/- 15 Min)

Total duration includes safety talk, loading gear, transport to entry ramp, raft adventure.





From the provider:

It’s perfect for families and adventure buddies…beginners and experts alike! Our Upper Rafting Adventure boasts five miles of gorgeous views and excitement along the upper section of the Pigeon River (class III-IV rapids). Splash through the grandeur of the Cherokee National Forest and Great Smoky Mountains on one of the most popular rafting rivers in the US.