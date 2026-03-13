Troop 7 Summer Camp Add-ons

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Trip will depart Thursday at 12:15pm after getting camp Grab and Go lunch. Price includes Guided rafting trip on the Upper Pigeon river, transportation, raft photos, and guide gratuity. Troop will return to camp for dinner.
Suitable for all skill and swimming levels.
~ 1 Hour & 45 Minutes (+/- 15 Min)
Total duration includes safety talk, loading gear, transport to entry ramp, raft adventure.
From the provider:
It’s perfect for families and adventure buddies…beginners and experts alike! Our Upper Rafting Adventure boasts five miles of gorgeous views and excitement along the upper section of the Pigeon River (class III-IV rapids). Splash through the grandeur of the Cherokee National Forest and Great Smoky Mountains on one of the most popular rafting rivers in the US.
Trip will depart Thursday at 12:15pm after getting camp Grab and Go lunch. Price includes Guided rafting trip on the Upper Pigeon river in Xtreme raft, transportation, raft photos, and guide gratuity. Troop will return to camp for dinner.
Suitable for all skill and swimming levels.
~ 1 Hour & 45 Minutes (+/- 15 Min)
Total duration includes safety talk, loading gear, transport to entry ramp, raft adventure.
From the provider:
Thrill-seekers, this one is for you:
Once rafters take our Xtreme rafts for a spin – they’re hooked! No experience necessary. This trip is perfect for families, friends, or couples that want to take their adventure up a notch. Splash through the Upper Rafting Adventure route (class III & IV rapids) in our smaller Xtreme rafts.
An Xtreme raft plus our world-class guides allows you to enter each rapid with more agility and control. These specialized rafts provide a unique experience not commonly found in the Smokies.
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