United Church Of Christ Of Columbia

TROOP 708 Outdoor Gear Auction

3201 Interstate 70 Dr NW, Columbia, MO 65202, USA

CLAY TARGET THROWER
$10

Caldwell Claymore Clay Target Thrower. Pedal operated. No Battery needed. 50 Clay Magazine. Can throw clays as fast as you can press the pedal. Retail $299
Bubba Casting Rod
$10

Bubba Casting Rod. Reliable, Versatile and Built to Last. Split reel seat optimizes sensitivity and all day comfort. Retail $99
UST LED Lantern
$1

UST LED Lantern. 32 Hours On High (300 Lumens) 30 Days on Low Mode
Shooting Googles
$1

UST Duo Cooking Set
$1

UST Duo Cooking Set. 2 Pots + 2 Lids + Mesh Carry Bag
Schrade Stryche Enrage 7 Knife
$11

Never Sharpen Again. Replaceable Blade Knife. Superior Carbon Fiber handle plus 7 replacement blades
Wireless Hearing Protection
$1

Caldwell E-Max Shadows Pro. Premium Hearing Protection. 6 Hour Run Time. 25dB Noise Reduction. Retail $149
3.5" Stainless Steel, Full Tang Knife
$1

Old Timer 3.5" Knife with Sheath. Stainless steel blade and full tang
Electronic Hearing Protection
$10

Caldwell E-Max Pro Electronic Hearing Protection. Digitally enhances surrounding sounds. 23 dB Noise Reduction
Bubba Folding Fishing Knife
$1

Bubba Folding Knife Sculpin Snips. Stainless Steel Corrosion Resistant. Spring Loaded Line Cutter
Bubba Smart Fish Scale Lite
$1

Bubba Fish Scale Lite. Best In Class Accuracy. Bubba App Integration. Stores Weights, Location and Conditions. Retail $60
Bubba Line Nipper
$1

Bubba Line Nipper. Will cut through Braid, Monofilament, Fluorocarbon
UST LED Head Lamp
$1

UST Brila LED Headlamp. Bright 580 Lumens. Rechargeable. Runs up to 18 hours. Retail $59
Smith and Wesson Super Bright LED Flashlight
$10

Smith & Wesson Night Terror Compact Flashlight. Super Bright 3320 Lumens. 600 Feet Beam distance Rechargeable. 6 Hours run time. Heavy Duty Construction with comfortable rubber grip. Retail $200
Stainless Steel Fishing Pliers
$1

Bubba 6.5" Fishing Pliers Stainless Steel. Sheath Included
Bubba Mulit-Flex Fishing Knife Set
$5

Bubba Multi-Flex Full Tang Interchangeable Fishing Knives. 4 Blades Included Hard Shell Carry Case
Caldwell Lead Sled Max
$10

Caldwell Lead Sled Max. 3 in 1 Transforming Recoil Reducing Rest. 3 Configurations. Recoil Reducing. Full Length. Front Turret. Retail $219
UST Capen Camp Blanket
$1

UST Capen Camp Blanket 75" X 56" Less than 2 pounds. Water resistant. Compression Sack
BOG Kinetic Day Pack
$10

BOG Kinetic Day Pack. 40% lighter than competition. More capacity than competition. Ripstop. MOLLE Webbing. Retail $129
UST Monarch Sleeping Bag
$10

UST Monarch Mummy Sleeping Bag. Ust innovative design allows for "wings" to be added for additional temp control 80" X 32" Zipper down the front and not the side. Foot box zipper
UST Self Inflating Air Mattress
$10

UST Self Inflating Air Mattress. 72"X25"X4" R-6 Insulation Value. 4 Season Camping Sleeping Pat . Retail Price $150
Calymore PullPup Handheld Clay Thrower
$10

Caldwell Claymore Pullpup Handheld Clay Target Thrower with Full Size Performance. Dual Grip safeties. Can launch standard, midi, mini clays 55 yards. Retail Price $125
BOG Deathgrip Infinite Ball Head Tripod
$10

BOG Deathgrip Infinite Precision Ball Head Tripod. Lightweight. Low profile ball head for 360 degree pan and angle adjustment. Retail Price $300
UST House Party 4 Person Tent
$10

UST 4 Person House Party Tent. It is as roomy as it gets for a lightweight tent. 3 lb 4 ounces. Retail price $300
Bubba Spinning Rod
$10

