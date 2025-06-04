TROOP 708 Outdoor Gear Auction

Bubba Spinning Rod. Tidal Spinning Detailshttps://www.bubba.com/rods/tidal-spinning/1137639-Z.html SKU: 1137639-Z 5.0 out of 5 stars. Read reviews for average rating value is 5.0 of 5. Read 4 Reviews Same page link. 5.0 (4) Write a review $134.99 $80.99 Promotions Variations Length: 6' 10" 6' 10" 7' 7' 6" Power: Medium Light Medium Light Medium Medium Heavy Heavy Action: Fast Fast Add to cart options Product Actions In Stock 1 The BUBBA Tidal™ Rods are reliable, versatile, and built to last. From top to bottom, these rods were craftily designed by our in-house engineering team and influenced by captains and guides across the country. Backed by a five-year warranty, these graphite rods are constructed with stainless steel, corrosion-resistant guides to hold up to harsh elements and consistent use. The split reel seat optimizes sensitivity and the BUBBA grip provides all-day comfort. With a diverse offering of lengths and powers, BUBBA Tidal™ Rods are ready for your next inshore adventure.

Bubba Spinning Rod. Tidal Spinning Detailshttps://www.bubba.com/rods/tidal-spinning/1137639-Z.html SKU: 1137639-Z 5.0 out of 5 stars. Read reviews for average rating value is 5.0 of 5. Read 4 Reviews Same page link. 5.0 (4) Write a review $134.99 $80.99 Promotions Variations Length: 6' 10" 6' 10" 7' 7' 6" Power: Medium Light Medium Light Medium Medium Heavy Heavy Action: Fast Fast Add to cart options Product Actions In Stock 1 The BUBBA Tidal™ Rods are reliable, versatile, and built to last. From top to bottom, these rods were craftily designed by our in-house engineering team and influenced by captains and guides across the country. Backed by a five-year warranty, these graphite rods are constructed with stainless steel, corrosion-resistant guides to hold up to harsh elements and consistent use. The split reel seat optimizes sensitivity and the BUBBA grip provides all-day comfort. With a diverse offering of lengths and powers, BUBBA Tidal™ Rods are ready for your next inshore adventure.

More details...