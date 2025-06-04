TROOP 708 Outdoor Gear Auction

Old Timer 3.5" Knife with Sheath. Stainless steel blade and full tang
Electronic Hearing Protection
$10
Starting bid
Caldwell E-Max Pro Electronic Hearing Protection. Digitally enhances surrounding sounds. 23 dB Noise Reduction
Bubba Folding Fishing Knife
$1
Starting bid
Bubba Folding Knife Sculpin Snips. Stainless Steel Corrosion Resistant. Spring Loaded Line Cutter
Bubba Smart Fish Scale Lite
$1
Starting bid
Bubba Fish Scale Lite. Best In Class Accuracy. Bubba App Integration. Stores Weights, Location and Conditions. Retail $60
Bubba Line Nipper
$1
Starting bid
Bubba Line Nipper. Will cut through Braid, Monofilament, Fluorocarbon
UST LED Head Lamp
$1
Starting bid
UST Brila LED Headlamp. Bright 580 Lumens. Rechargeable. Runs up to 18 hours. Retail $59
Smith and Wesson Super Bright LED Flashlight
$10
Starting bid
Smith & Wesson Night Terror Compact Flashlight. Super Bright 3320 Lumens. 600 Feet Beam distance Rechargeable. 6 Hours run time. Heavy Duty Construction with comfortable rubber grip. Retail $200
Stainless Steel Fishing Pliers
$1
Starting bid
Bubba 6.5" Fishing Pliers Stainless Steel. Sheath Included
Bubba Mulit-Flex Fishing Knife Set
$5
Starting bid
Bubba Multi-Flex Full Tang Interchangeable Fishing Knives. 4 Blades Included Hard Shell Carry Case
Caldwell Lead Sled Max
$10
Starting bid
Caldwell Lead Sled Max. 3 in 1 Transforming Recoil Reducing Rest. 3 Configurations. Recoil Reducing. Full Length. Front Turret. Retail $219
UST Capen Camp Blanket
$1
Starting bid
UST Capen Camp Blanket 75" X 56" Less than 2 pounds. Water resistant. Compression Sack
BOG Kinetic Day Pack
$10
Starting bid
BOG Kinetic Day Pack. 40% lighter than competition. More capacity than competition. Ripstop. MOLLE Webbing. Retail $129
UST Monarch Sleeping Bag
$10
Starting bid
UST Monarch Mummy Sleeping Bag. Ust innovative design allows for "wings" to be added for additional temp control 80" X 32" Zipper down the front and not the side. Foot box zipper
UST Self Inflating Air Mattress
$10
Starting bid
UST Self Inflating Air Mattress. 72"X25"X4" R-6 Insulation Value. 4 Season Camping Sleeping Pat . Retail Price $150
Calymore PullPup Handheld Clay Thrower
$10
Starting bid
Caldwell Claymore Pullpup Handheld Clay Target Thrower with Full Size Performance. Dual Grip safeties. Can launch standard, midi, mini clays 55 yards. Retail Price $125
BOG Deathgrip Infinite Ball Head Tripod
$10
Starting bid
BOG Deathgrip Infinite Precision Ball Head Tripod. Lightweight. Low profile ball head for 360 degree pan and angle adjustment. Retail Price $300
UST House Party 4 Person Tent
$10
Starting bid
UST 4 Person House Party Tent. It is as roomy as it gets for a lightweight tent. 3 lb 4 ounces. Retail price $300
Bubba Spinning Rod
$10
Starting bid
Bubba Spinning Rod. Tidal Spinning
Detailshttps://www.bubba.com/rods/tidal-spinning/1137639-Z.html
SKU: 1137639-Z
5.0 out of 5 stars. Read reviews for average rating value is 5.0 of 5. Read 4 Reviews Same page link.
5.0
(4)
Write a review
$134.99 $80.99
Promotions
Variations
Length: 6' 10"
6' 10"
7'
7' 6"
Power: Medium Light
Medium Light
Medium
Medium Heavy
Heavy
Action: Fast
Fast
Add to cart options
Product Actions
In Stock
1
The BUBBA Tidal™ Rods are reliable, versatile, and built to last. From top to bottom, these rods were craftily designed by our in-house engineering team and influenced by captains and guides across the country. Backed by a five-year warranty, these graphite rods are constructed with stainless steel, corrosion-resistant guides to hold up to harsh elements and consistent use. The split reel seat optimizes sensitivity and the BUBBA grip provides all-day comfort. With a diverse offering of lengths and powers, BUBBA Tidal™ Rods are ready for your next inshore adventure.
