Troop 7180

Hosted by

Troop 7180

About this event

Troop 7180 Payment Portal

Annual Dues (Youth only)
$60

Our annual dues pays for the troop's annual charter fee, rank badges, merit badges, and awards, and various other expenses.

January Camp Collier Cabin Camping Trip
$20

Cabin camping at Camp Collier in Gardner, MA. This includes food for the trip.

Klondike Derby & cabin camping at Treasure Valley (youth)
$35

Includes event, food, cabin.

WaitList Klondike Derby & cabin camping (Youth)
$35

If we have enough interest, we can add a second patrol. If event is full, you will be reimbursed for this payment.

ADULT - Klondike Derby cabin camping
Free

Does NOT include meals - attending adults will plan their food for the weekend together

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!