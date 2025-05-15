Troop 77 Payments (new)

Hosted by
About this event
$85 National $33 Council $3.54 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine
$65 National $21 Council $3.03 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine
1 month of dues. (10 months of dues per year)
Full Years Dues (10 months)
One-time fee for New Scouts to cover growth and new equipment needs.
Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Base Camp
Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Boonesboro Village
Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Adventure Trek
Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Backpacking Trek
Select this option (1) purchase. A text area will pop up asking you what the payment is for. Place your Custom amount as a "Donation" Below".
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!