BSA Troop 77

Hosted by

BSA Troop 77

About this event

Troop 77 Payments (new)

National/Council Registration - Scout
$121.54

$85 National $33 Council $3.54 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine

National/Council Registration - Leader
$89.03

$65 National $21 Council $3.03 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine

Monthly Dues
$40

1 month of dues. (10 months of dues per year)

Full Year Dues
$400

Full Years Dues (10 months)

Troop 77 New Scout Fee
$50

One-time fee for New Scouts to cover growth and new equipment needs.

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Base Camp
$160

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Base Camp

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Boonesboro Village
$170

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Boonesboro Village

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Adventure Trek
$225

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Adventure Trek

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Backpacking Trek
$165

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Backpacking Trek

Misc. Payment amount.
Free

Select this option (1) purchase. A text area will pop up asking you what the payment is for. Place your Custom amount as a "Donation" Below".

Add a donation for BSA Troop 77

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!