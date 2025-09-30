Troop 787 Poinsettia Fundraiser 2025

Offered by
6.5" florist quality Red Poinsettia in a foil pot with 2 plants per pot. Average 14"-18" in height.
8"" florist quality Red Poinsettia in a foil pot with 3 plants per pot. Average 20" in height with a 24" spread.
Limited Quantities
10" florist quality Red Poinsettia in a foil pot with 4 plants per pot. Average
approximately 24"-28" in height with a 24"-28" spread, giving you 16 to 20 blooms.
Limited Quantities
6.5" Winter Rose Poinsettia in a foil pot.
Limited Quantities
6.5" True White Poinsettia with compact bracts in a foil pot.
Limited Quantities
6.5" Red Poinsettia with White Speckles in a foil pot.
Limited Quantities.
6.5" Princettia Soft Pink Poinsettia in a foil pot.
Limited Quantities.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!