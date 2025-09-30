787 Scouter Association Inc

787 Scouter Association Inc

Troop 787 Poinsettia Fundraiser 2025

6.5" Red Poinsettia item
6.5" Red Poinsettia
$14

6.5" florist quality Red Poinsettia in a foil pot with 2 plants per pot. Average 14"-18" in height.

8" Red Poinsettia item
8" Red Poinsettia
$24

8"" florist quality Red Poinsettia in a foil pot with 3 plants per pot. Average 20" in height with a 24" spread.

Limited Quantities

10" Premium Red Poinsettia item
10" Premium Red Poinsettia
$40

10" florist quality Red Poinsettia in a foil pot with 4 plants per pot. Average

approximately 24"-28" in height with a 24"-28" spread, giving you 16 to 20 blooms.
Limited Quantities

6.5" Winter Rose Poinsettia item
6.5" Winter Rose Poinsettia
$18

6.5" Winter Rose Poinsettia in a foil pot.
Limited Quantities

6.5" Princettia White item
6.5" Princettia White
$14

6.5" True White Poinsettia with compact bracts in a foil pot.

Limited Quantities

6.5" Candy Cane Poinsettia item
6.5" Candy Cane Poinsettia
$14

6.5" Red Poinsettia with White Speckles in a foil pot.

Limited Quantities.


6.5" Princettia Soft Pink Poinsettia item
6.5" Princettia Soft Pink Poinsettia
$14

6.5" Princettia Soft Pink Poinsettia in a foil pot.
Limited Quantities.

