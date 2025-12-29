Troop 7G Payments

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1 month of dues. (10 months of dues per year)
For automatic Reoccurring payment use this link.
https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/monthly-dues-recurring-payment-2
Summer Camp 2026 - Base Camp. $160 due for payment 1 (January) and $160 due for payment 2 (February)
Summer Camp 2026 - Boonesboro Village - $170 due for payment 1 (January) and $170 due for payment 2 (February)
Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Adventure Trek - $225 due for payment 1 (January) and $225 due for payment 2 (February)
Troop New Member Fee. Includes:
Troop necker
Troop 7 patch
Troop patrol patch
Scouts BSA Handbook
Troop T-shirt
Full School Years Dues (10 months)
$65 National $21 Council $3.03 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine
$85 National $33 Council $3.54 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine
$85 National $33 Council $12 ScoutLife $3.99 CC Fees
Select this option (1) purchase. A text area will pop up asking you what the payment is for. Place your Custom amount as a "Donation" Below".
$
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