BSA Troop 7G

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BSA Troop 7G

About this event

Troop 7G Payments

Monthly Dues
$40

1 month of dues. (10 months of dues per year)

For automatic Reoccurring payment use this link.

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/monthly-dues-recurring-payment-2

Summer Camp 2026 - Base Camp
$160

Summer Camp 2026 - Base Camp. $160 due for payment 1 (January) and $160 due for payment 2 (February)

Summer Camp 2026 - Boonesboro Village
$170

Summer Camp 2026 - Boonesboro Village - $170 due for payment 1 (January) and $170 due for payment 2 (February)

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - 5 day Adventure Trek
$225

Summer Camp 2026 Deposit - Adventure Trek - $225 due for payment 1 (January) and $225 due for payment 2 (February)

Troop 7 New Scout Fee
$83

Troop New Member Fee. Includes:

Troop necker

Troop 7 patch

Troop patrol patch

Scouts BSA Handbook

Troop T-shirt

Full Year Dues
$400

Full School Years Dues (10 months)

National/Council Registration - Leader
$89.03

$65 National $21 Council $3.03 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine

National/Council Registration - Scout (w/o ScoutLife Mag)
$121.54

$85 National $33 Council $3.54 CC Fees - NO Scoutlife Magazine

National/Council Registration - Scout (with ScoutLife Mag)
$133.99

$85 National $33 Council $12 ScoutLife $3.99 CC Fees

Misc. Payment amount.
Free

Select this option (1) purchase. A text area will pop up asking you what the payment is for. Place your Custom amount as a "Donation" Below".

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