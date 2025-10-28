Troop 924 Wreath Fundraiser

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.
Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability and quality, this item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30”x19”.
Fragrant, fresh cut western cedar garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch railing. (Two 10’ garlands pictured.)
Our Scout Made Ornaments are made from real tree branches with a natural fiber twine hanging string tied in a genuine square knot by an authentic Scout! They feature multiple designs including a reindeer, a snowflake, a star, and a delightfully festive Pinecone clinging to a branch in a cold winter wind.
You'll be able to select the design of your choice when you pick up your items.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing