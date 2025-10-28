Troop 924 Wreath Fundraiser

22" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
22" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$35

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.

28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath item
28" Mixed Evergreen Wreath
$45

An aromatic combination of noble fir, berried juniper, and incense cedar. Touches of color provided by red faux holly berries. A red velvet water repellent bow is included for easy attaching.

Noble Fir Door Swag item
Noble Fir Door Swag
$35

Newly designed for guaranteed sustainability and quality, this item is the perfect alternative to a wreath. It is made from our hearty Noble Fir and includes one set of snow dusted cones and a red bow. Approximately 30”x19”.

10' Western Cedar Garland item
10' Western Cedar Garland
$45

Fragrant, fresh cut western cedar garland made especially to adorn your front door or porch railing. (Two 10’ garlands pictured.)

Scout Made Ornaments item
Scout Made Ornaments
$5

Our Scout Made Ornaments are made from real tree branches with a natural fiber twine hanging string tied in a genuine square knot by an authentic Scout!  They feature multiple designs including a reindeer, a snowflake, a star, and a delightfully festive Pinecone clinging to a branch in a cold winter wind.


You'll be able to select the design of your choice when you pick up your items.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing