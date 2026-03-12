Troop Class B

About this shop
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 17"
Body Length 22"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 18"
Body Length 24"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 19"
Body Length 26"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 17"
Body Length 22"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 18"
Body Length 24"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 19"
Body Length 26"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 18"
Body Length 25"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 19"
Body Length 26"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 20.5"
Body Length 27"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 22"
Body Length 28"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 23.5"
Body Length 29"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 25"
Body Length 30"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 18"
Body Length 25"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 19"
Body Length 26"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 20.5"
Body Length 27"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 22"
Body Length 28"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 23.5"
Body Length 29"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 25"
Body Length 30"
Kangaroo pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
Kangaroo pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
Kangaroo pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
Kangaroo pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
Kangaroo pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
Kangaroo pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
two side pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
two side pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
two side pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
two side pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
two side pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
two side pocket
Troop logo on left chest
Name sewn on right chest
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
short sleeve with collar
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
short sleeve with collar
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
short sleeve with collar
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
short sleeve with collar
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
short sleeve with collar
"Troop 166G Leading the Way" on back
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
SHORT SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 16"
Body Length 20"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 17"
Body Length 22"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 18"
Body Length 24"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Body Width 19"
Body Length 26"
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
LONG SLEEVE
Tech shirts: 50% cotton, 50% polyester, 5.4 oz.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!