Troop TN-2222 Uniform, Handbook, and Resources

This distinctive 65/35 Poly/Cotton Rip-Stop fabric shirt is sturdy enough for adventure but dressy enough for the most formal flag ceremony or Trailman Court of Honor.
Adult sizes come in two cuts – the regular cut is a slim fit, and the full-cut is more generous in the shoulders and chest. Please refer to the size chart and measure as stated.
https://shop.traillifeusa.com/wp-content/uploads/Uniform-Sizing-Chart-New-Logo.jpg
This Tri-Color Hat is only available in adult one size fits most.
This Tri-Color design (Green Visor and Front / Black Back / Red Trim) is a perfect accessory to our official troop uniform.
Product Features:
The second edition of the Woodlands Trail Handbook is designed similarly to previous editions as a flip book, but it includes a new section titled, The Story of the Trail.
The second edition includes advancement tracking, objectives by branch, family home activities, safety rules, and much more! Flip it over, and it’s chapter stories from Bramble Fox, Fletch(er) Hawk, and Tracker Mountain Lion that are perfect for being read aloud!
Whether at home, on the trail, or at a meeting, your Trailman won’t want to put it down!
The third edition of the Navigators and Adventurers Handbook includes several new elements, has streamlined the Rank and Award Tracking Charts, and includes requirements for the new Award and Rank!
The third edition still includes the full First Aid section, which has been reorganized to match the First Aid Field Guide. This edition also has expanded the Patrol Leader’s Guidebook section.
The Trail Life Parent and Leader Guide is the resource for every parent and adult leader involved in Trail Life. This resource is split into two main parts and separated in a flip-book style. One side is titled the Parent and Leader Guide, which describes the broad overview of the Trail Life program at all levels. The reverse side is titled Tools of the Trail, which gives more detailed content and resources for parents and leaders at every level.
This book replaces the previous Woodlands Trail Leader Guide and Navigators and Adventurers Leader Guide.
These shoulder loops are for the Adult Leaders only. The Trailman shoulder loops are included in the youth uniform package.
Dear Trailmen,
Your Bible and your Handbook. In that order.
When God sent His Son to save you, He backed that up with a Book to confirm that what Jesus says is true. And you have that Book in your hands. As you strive to be a better Trailman, submit yourself to the power of God’s Holy Spirit, Who knows you and loves you and is always present to “teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you” (John 14:26, ESV). – From Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock’s letter inside the Trailman’s Bible.
The Trailman’s Bible is the most important piece of equipment for any Trailman, regardless of his age. Equip your Trailman with a trusted companion for his Christian walk. The Trailman’s Bible pairs the portability and clarity of the ESV Large Print Value Thinline Bible with custom Trail Life USA features designed to inspire godly character and biblical leadership. This Bible is designed to be reverent in its delivery while comfortable to handle and accessible to all.
Perfect for Troop leaders, fathers, and Trailmen, the updated Trailman’s Bible connects outdoor adventure with a deeper understanding of God’s truth, empowering boys to grow into godly men.
The Camping, First Aid, and Outdoor Skills sections of the old Navigator & Adventurer Trailman’s Handbook, have been revised and expanded as convenient, waterproof fold-out skills guides for training and field use!
CAMPING GUIDE
The new Camping Guide covers topics including planning a patrol campout, site selection and etiquette, shelters and bedding, equipment, campfires, kitchens and restrooms, and menu planning.
FIRST AID GUIDE
Our new First Aid Guide includes trauma scenarios such as stopped breathing, shock, choking, heart attack, stroke, seizures, low blood sugar, and allergic reactions. This guide discussed how to treat injuries like cuts and scrapes; bite and puncture wounds; severe bleeding; blisters; burns; sprains and fractures; and head, neck, and spinal injuries. Other topics include poisonous plants, chiggers and ticks, insect stings, and snake and spider bites.
OUTDOOR SKILLS GUIDE
The Outdoor Skills Guide covers topics including ropework, water skills, orienteering, and woods tools.
The Shooting Sports Guide is designed for our youth Trailmen to use when learning about the various Shooting disciplines or working on a Shooting Sports Trail Badge. It covers multiple topics and shooting disciplines. Some of which are the Gold Standard in gun safety, focus/trigger/breath techniques, BB Guns, Airsoft, Archery, Pistols, Rifles, Muzzleloaders, Hunting, and several more.
Please use the links below (Excel or PDF ) to fill out an order form to place a cash or check order. These links can also be found in the Description of the Online Shop. Please submit payment and order form to the Troop Treasurer.
https://0201.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/060/85f/troop-tn-2222-order-form.xlsx
https://0201.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/01e/20c/troop-tn-2222-order-form.pdf
