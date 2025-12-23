Troop TN-2222 Uniform, Handbook, and Resources

Dear Trailmen,





Your Bible and your Handbook. In that order.

When God sent His Son to save you, He backed that up with a Book to confirm that what Jesus says is true. And you have that Book in your hands. As you strive to be a better Trailman, submit yourself to the power of God’s Holy Spirit, Who knows you and loves you and is always present to “teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you” (John 14:26, ESV). – From Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock’s letter inside the Trailman’s Bible.

The Trailman’s Bible is the most important piece of equipment for any Trailman, regardless of his age. Equip your Trailman with a trusted companion for his Christian walk. The Trailman’s Bible pairs the portability and clarity of the ESV Large Print Value Thinline Bible with custom Trail Life USA features designed to inspire godly character and biblical leadership. This Bible is designed to be reverent in its delivery while comfortable to handle and accessible to all.

Key Features:

Readable and Portable : Large 10-point text in a compact, 1-inch-thick format—perfect for camping trips, Troop meetings, or personal study.

Durable Design : Bound in a rugged yet stylish TruTone cover, with smyth-sewn binding for longevity and embossed Trail Life logos and scripture references for added inspiration.

Exclusive Trail Life Content : Includes a letter from CEO Mark Hancock, the Trail Life Oath and Mission, and guides to the 6 Essential Concepts of a Christian Worldview. Track progress with space for recording Worthy Life and Capstone Awards.

Comprehensive Tools : Packed with a concordance, maps of key biblical locations, and insightful Trail Markers to help boys connect faith to their daily walk.

Perfect for Troop leaders, fathers, and Trailmen, the updated Trailman’s Bible connects outdoor adventure with a deeper understanding of God’s truth, empowering boys to grow into godly men.