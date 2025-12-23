Trail Life Troop TN-2222 of First Baptist Church

Troop TN-2222 Uniform, Handbook, and Resources

Youth Basic Uniform Package
$34.50

This distinctive 65/35 Poly/Cotton Rip-Stop fabric shirt is sturdy enough for adventure but dressy enough for the most formal flag ceremony or Trailman Court of Honor.


Adult sizes come in two cuts – the regular cut is a slim fit, and the full-cut is more generous in the shoulders and chest. Please refer to the size chart and measure as stated.


https://shop.traillifeusa.com/wp-content/uploads/Uniform-Sizing-Chart-New-Logo.jpg

Trailman Tri-Color Hat item
Trailman Tri-Color Hat
$20

This Tri-Color Hat is only available in adult one size fits most.


This Tri-Color design (Green Visor and Front / Black Back / Red Trim) is a perfect accessory to our official troop uniform.


Product Features:

  • Fabric: 100% enzyme-washed cotton twill
  • Structure: Structured
  • Profile: Low
  • Closure: Velcro adjustable back closure
Woodlands Trailman Handbook item
Woodlands Trailman Handbook
$17

The second edition of the Woodlands Trail Handbook is designed similarly to previous editions as a flip book, but it includes a new section titled, The Story of the Trail. 


The second edition includes advancement tracking, objectives by branch, family home activities, safety rules, and much more! Flip it over, and it’s chapter stories from Bramble Fox, Fletch(er) Hawk, and Tracker Mountain Lion that are perfect for being read aloud!


Whether at home, on the trail, or at a meeting, your Trailman won’t want to put it down!

Trailman Navigator & Adventure Handbook item
Trailman Navigator & Adventure Handbook
$17

The third edition of the Navigators and Adventurers Handbook includes several new elements, has streamlined the Rank and Award Tracking Charts, and includes requirements for the new Award and Rank! 


The third edition still includes the full First Aid section, which has been reorganized to match the First Aid Field Guide. This edition also has expanded the Patrol Leader’s Guidebook section.

Parent & Leader Guide Handbook item
Parent & Leader Guide Handbook
$17

The Trail Life Parent and Leader Guide is the resource for every parent and adult leader involved in Trail Life. This resource is split into two main parts and separated in a flip-book style. One side is titled the Parent and Leader Guide, which describes the broad overview of the Trail Life program at all levels. The reverse side is titled Tools of the Trail, which gives more detailed content and resources for parents and leaders at every level.


This book replaces the previous Woodlands Trail Leader Guide and Navigators and Adventurers Leader Guide.

Adult/Leader Uniform
$48

This distinctive 65/35 Poly/Cotton Rip-Stop fabric shirt is sturdy enough for adventure but dressy enough for the most formal flag ceremony or Trailman Court of Honor.


Adult sizes come in two cuts – the regular cut is a slim fit, and the full-cut is more generous in the shoulders and chest. Please refer to the size chart and measure as stated.




Adult/Leader Shoulder Loops item
Adult/Leader Shoulder Loops
$10

These shoulder loops are for the Adult Leaders only. The Trailman shoulder loops are included in the youth uniform package.

Trailman's Bible (ESV) item
Trailman's Bible (ESV)
$25

Dear Trailmen, 


Your Bible and your Handbook. In that order.

When God sent His Son to save you, He backed that up with a Book to confirm that what Jesus says is true. And you have that Book in your hands. As you strive to be a better Trailman, submit yourself to the power of God’s Holy Spirit, Who knows you and loves you and is always present to “teach you all things and bring to your remembrance all that I have said to you” (John 14:26, ESV). – From Trail Life CEO Mark Hancock’s letter inside the Trailman’s Bible.

The Trailman’s Bible is the most important piece of equipment for any Trailman, regardless of his age. Equip your Trailman with a trusted companion for his Christian walk. The Trailman’s Bible pairs the portability and clarity of the ESV Large Print Value Thinline Bible with custom Trail Life USA features designed to inspire godly character and biblical leadership. This Bible is designed to be reverent in its delivery while comfortable to handle and accessible to all.

Key Features:

  • Readable and Portable: Large 10-point text in a compact, 1-inch-thick format—perfect for camping trips, Troop meetings, or personal study.
  • Durable Design: Bound in a rugged yet stylish TruTone cover, with smyth-sewn binding for longevity and embossed Trail Life logos and scripture references for added inspiration.
  • Exclusive Trail Life Content: Includes a letter from CEO Mark Hancock, the Trail Life Oath and Mission, and guides to the 6 Essential Concepts of a Christian Worldview. Track progress with space for recording Worthy Life and Capstone Awards.
  • Comprehensive Tools: Packed with a concordance, maps of key biblical locations, and insightful Trail Markers to help boys connect faith to their daily walk.

Perfect for Troop leaders, fathers, and Trailmen, the updated Trailman’s Bible connects outdoor adventure with a deeper understanding of God’s truth, empowering boys to grow into godly men.

Trail Life Camping Guide item
Trail Life Camping Guide
$9

The Camping, First Aid, and Outdoor Skills sections of the old Navigator & Adventurer Trailman’s Handbook, have been revised and expanded as convenient, waterproof fold-out skills guides for training and field use!


CAMPING GUIDE


The new Camping Guide covers topics including planning a patrol campout, site selection and etiquette, shelters and bedding, equipment, campfires, kitchens and restrooms, and menu planning.

Trail Life First Aid Guide item
Trail Life First Aid Guide
$9

The Camping, First Aid, and Outdoor Skills sections of the old Navigator & Adventurer Trailman’s Handbook, have been revised and expanded as convenient, waterproof fold-out skills guides for training and field use!


FIRST AID GUIDE


Our new First Aid Guide includes trauma scenarios such as stopped breathing, shock, choking, heart attack, stroke, seizures, low blood sugar, and allergic reactions. This guide discussed how to treat injuries like cuts and scrapes; bite and puncture wounds; severe bleeding; blisters; burns; sprains and fractures; and head, neck, and spinal injuries. Other topics include poisonous plants, chiggers and ticks, insect stings, and snake and spider bites.

Trail Life Outdoor Skills Guide item
Trail Life Outdoor Skills Guide
$9

The Camping, First Aid, and Outdoor Skills sections of the old Navigator & Adventurer Trailman’s Handbook, have been revised and expanded as convenient, waterproof fold-out skills guides for training and field use!


OUTDOOR SKILLS GUIDE


The Outdoor Skills Guide covers topics including ropework, water skills, orienteering, and woods tools.

Trail Life Shooting Sports Guide item
Trail Life Shooting Sports Guide
$9

The Shooting Sports Guide is designed for our youth Trailmen to use when learning about the various Shooting disciplines or working on a Shooting Sports Trail Badge. It covers multiple topics and shooting disciplines.  Some of which are the Gold Standard in gun safety, focus/trigger/breath techniques, BB Guns, Airsoft, Archery, Pistols, Rifles, Muzzleloaders, Hunting, and several more.

Cash or Check Order
Free

Please use the links below (Excel or PDF ) to fill out an order form to place a cash or check order.  These links can also be found in the Description of the Online Shop. Please submit payment and order form to the Troop Treasurer.


https://0201.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/060/85f/troop-tn-2222-order-form.xlsx 


https://0201.nccdn.net/4_2/000/000/01e/20c/troop-tn-2222-order-form.pdf

