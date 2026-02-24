Hosted by

St Paul's Episcopal Church

About this event

Troops 45 & 145 Summer Camp Payments

Deposit
$75

This is the required deposit to hold your scout's place for camp this summer. To receive early bird pricing, this deposit must be paid by April 14.

Pay In Full- Regular Price
$650

If your scout's initial registration was April 15 or later, this is the full balance due.

Installment Payments
Pay what you can

Use this type to break your payments down into multiple installments. You will receive an email within a week of each payment as to what has been paid and outstanding balance.

Merit Badge & Specialty Program Fees
Pay what you can

Merit Badges with an additional fee include:


Basketry $15

Metalwork $10

Shotgun Shooting $20

Electronics $10

Space Exploration $15

Leatherwork $10

Pottery $10

Welding $20


Additional Fees are also charged for Specialty Programs.


Trail to Eagle $50

Older Scout Adventures $50

Red Cross Lifeguard Training $150

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!