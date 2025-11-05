Tropical and Sunshine Blades Skating Team

Hosted by

Tropical and Sunshine Blades Skating Team

About this raffle

Tropical and Sunshine Blades Skating Team's Annual Raffle 2025

The Camp Fire Basket One for $5
$5

Fire pit, Bottle of wine, White picnic blanket, Holiday kids throw blanket, Set of 4 glass mugs and spoons, Woven white blanket, Set of 6 s'mores sticks, 12 full size Hershey bars, 2 bags campfire marshmallows, 2 boxes of graham crackers, S'mores station plate, 2 bottles Off spray, Craft mix hot chocolate.

The Camp Fire Basket Three for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Fire pit, Bottle of wine, White picnic blanket, Holiday kids throw blanket, Set of 4 glass mugs and spoons, Woven white blanket, Set of 6 s'mores sticks, 12 full size Hershey bars, 2 bags campfire marshmallows, 2 boxes of graham crackers, S'mores station plate, 2 bottles Off spray, Craft mix hot chocolate.

The Taco Tuesday Basket one for $5
$5

Bottle of Tequila, 4 Margarita glasses, Taco Tuesday recipe book, 7 mini tequila bottles, Apron, Taco serving platter, 4 taco holder stands, Margarita salt rimmer set, -8 Lemon sliced drink pendants, Hard tacos, Mini Mexican piñata, Tortillas, 4 Margarita mixers.

The Taco Tuesday Basket 3 for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Bottle of Tequila, 4 Margarita glasses, Taco Tuesday recipe book, 7 mini tequila bottles, Apron, Taco serving platter, 4 taco holder stands, Margarita salt rimmer set, -8 Lemon sliced drink pendants, Hard tacos, Mini Mexican piñata, Tortillas, 4 Margarita mixers.

The Deluxe Glow OJ one for $5
$5

⁠Lululemon bag, Lanaige lip glow balm kit, Glow recipe tinted serum, cheek and lips kit, Bubble lips and face hydrating set, ⁠⁠Starbucks gift card, Sol de Janeiro 48, ⁠⁠Owala water bottle, Touchland glow mist hand sanitizer, Bath a body works candle, ⁠⁠Lindt chocolates, Blanket.

The Deluxe Glow OJ 3 for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

⁠Lululemon bag, Lanaige lip glow balm kit, Glow recipe tinted serum, cheek and lips kit, Bubble lips and face hydrating set, ⁠⁠Starbucks gift card, Sol de Janeiro 48, ⁠⁠Owala water bottle, Touchland glow mist hand sanitizer, Bath a body works candle, ⁠⁠Lindt chocolates, Blanket.

The Ultimate Slay Girl one for $5
$5

Pink Starbucks Cup, Gold Vacuum Insulated Starbucks Tumbler, $25 Starbucks Gift Card, Mystery PopMart Labubu Keychain, $50 MasterCard Gift Card, CRS Cross Rink Side Tote/Accessory Bag, Sephora Favorites: 11 piece Beauty set, featuring 3 full size & 8 mini bestsellers make up.

The Ultimate Slay Girl 3 for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

Pink Starbucks Cup, Gold Vacuum Insulated Starbucks Tumbler, $25 Starbucks Gift Card, Mystery PopMart Labubu Keychain, $50 MasterCard Gift Card, CRS Cross Rink Side Tote/Accessory Bag, Sephora Favorites: 11 piece Beauty set, featuring 3 full size & 8 mini bestsellers make up.

The At Home Brunch one for $5
$5

3 large mixing bowls, Pancake/ waffle mix, Maple syrup, Wooden Bed tray, 

Waffle maker, 4 Champagne glasses, Bottle of Prosecco, Spatula set (2), French press, Viral Christmas mug.

The At Home Brunch 3 for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

3 large mixing bowls, Pancake/ waffle mix, Maple syrup, Wooden Bed tray, 

Waffle maker, 4 Champagne glasses, Bottle of Prosecco, Spatula set (2), French press, Viral Christmas mug.

The Luxury Winter Basket one for $5
$5

Swarovski Black Swan pendant, Swarovski Pearl Earrings, Absolute Kurant Vodka Bottle, 2 Dark Chocolate Cacao, Gold plated Tea cup with plate, 2 Christmas Snow Globes, $25 Visa card, Avelines Chocolates, Deluxe Blanket, Alien Woman Perfume by Thierry Mugler, Hugo Boss Night Mens cologne, Pine tree Candle, 2 Body lotions, Europe cookies can.

The Luxury Winter Basket 3 for $10
$10
This includes 3 tickets

warovski Black Swan pendant, Swarovski Pearl Earrings, Absolute Kurant Vodka Bottle, 2 Dark Chocolate Cacao, Gold plated Tea cup with plate, 2 Christmas Snow Globes, $25 Visa card, Avelines Chocolates, Deluxe Blanket, Alien Woman Perfume by Thierry Mugler, Hugo Boss Night Mens cologne, Pine tree Candle, 2 Body lotions, Europe cookies can.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!