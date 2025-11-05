Tropical and Sunshine Blades Skating Team's Annual Raffle 2025

Hosted by
About this raffle
Fire pit, Bottle of wine, White picnic blanket, Holiday kids throw blanket, Set of 4 glass mugs and spoons, Woven white blanket, Set of 6 s'mores sticks, 12 full size Hershey bars, 2 bags campfire marshmallows, 2 boxes of graham crackers, S'mores station plate, 2 bottles Off spray, Craft mix hot chocolate.
Bottle of Tequila, 4 Margarita glasses, Taco Tuesday recipe book, 7 mini tequila bottles, Apron, Taco serving platter, 4 taco holder stands, Margarita salt rimmer set, -8 Lemon sliced drink pendants, Hard tacos, Mini Mexican piñata, Tortillas, 4 Margarita mixers.
Lululemon bag, Lanaige lip glow balm kit, Glow recipe tinted serum, cheek and lips kit, Bubble lips and face hydrating set, Starbucks gift card, Sol de Janeiro 48, Owala water bottle, Touchland glow mist hand sanitizer, Bath a body works candle, Lindt chocolates, Blanket.
Pink Starbucks Cup, Gold Vacuum Insulated Starbucks Tumbler, $25 Starbucks Gift Card, Mystery PopMart Labubu Keychain, $50 MasterCard Gift Card, CRS Cross Rink Side Tote/Accessory Bag, Sephora Favorites: 11 piece Beauty set, featuring 3 full size & 8 mini bestsellers make up.
3 large mixing bowls, Pancake/ waffle mix, Maple syrup, Wooden Bed tray,
Waffle maker, 4 Champagne glasses, Bottle of Prosecco, Spatula set (2), French press, Viral Christmas mug.
Swarovski Black Swan pendant, Swarovski Pearl Earrings, Absolute Kurant Vodka Bottle, 2 Dark Chocolate Cacao, Gold plated Tea cup with plate, 2 Christmas Snow Globes, $25 Visa card, Avelines Chocolates, Deluxe Blanket, Alien Woman Perfume by Thierry Mugler, Hugo Boss Night Mens cologne, Pine tree Candle, 2 Body lotions, Europe cookies can.
