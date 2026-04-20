Tropical PTO Variety Show Silent Auction

About this event
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give yourself the gift of movement, strength, and a little extra motivation. Whether you’re just getting started or getting back on track, this package makes it easy and fun! Includes a full month at Burn Boot Camp Viera plus fitness essentials to keep you going strong.
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Make your mark with a $200 certificate to studio 13, plus fun, temporary, tattoos, and collectible figure to match your vibe.
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Keep your car happy and your wallet happier with two complementary oil and lube surfaces at Mike Erdman Toyota. $190 value
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A retro console classic! Includes a Sega Genesis model two games – ready to plug in and play.
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Grab this Nintendo switch light bundle with included – ready to play out of the box!
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Flights, pints, and crowlers included – everything you need for a great night at Dirty Oar Beer Company
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Ever wonder what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance! From important decisions to fun surprises, this is a school day. They’ll never regret includes a full principal for a day experience with plenty of memorable moments. To be for next school year.
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Be the right hand, helper, and help keep the school running smoothly! From important tasks to fun moments this is a unique chance to step into a leadership role and see what happens behind the scenes. Includes a full assistant principal for a day experience, packed with fun and responsibility. To be scheduled next school year.
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A fun field chance to leave the games and enjoy a VIP day in PE. To reschedule
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get ready for the sweetest job at school! Help hand out snow cones, bring the fun, and be part of the team that makes Tropical Tuesday extra special.
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get ready for the sweetest job at school! Help hand out snow cones, bring the fun, and be part of the team that makes Tropical Tuesday extra special.
Starting bid
Don’t miss a second of this unforgettable milestone! Enjoy front row seating as your student is celebrated and recognized with family and friends
Starting bid
Don’t miss a second of this unforgettable milestone! Enjoy front row seating as your student is celebrated and recognized with family and friends
Starting bid
Make life a little easier every day with your own designated parking space right by the entrance. Includes a , clearly marked parking spot for the entire school year.
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