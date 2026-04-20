Hosted by

Tropical Parent Teacher Organization Incorporated

About this event

Tropical PTO Variety Show Silent Auction

Pick-up location

100 Mustang Way, Merritt Island, FL 32953, USA

Ready to get fit basket item
Ready to get fit basket
$25

Starting bid

give yourself the gift of movement, strength, and a little extra motivation. Whether you’re just getting started or getting back on track, this package makes it easy and fun! Includes a full month at Burn Boot Camp Viera plus fitness essentials to keep you going strong.

Tattoos and Labubus Basket item
Tattoos and Labubus Basket
$25

Starting bid

Make your mark with a $200 certificate to studio 13, plus fun, temporary, tattoos, and collectible figure to match your vibe.

2 oil change certificates item
2 oil change certificates
$25

Starting bid

Keep your car happy and your wallet happier with two complementary oil and lube surfaces at Mike Erdman Toyota. $190 value

Sega Genesis item
Sega Genesis
$25

Starting bid

A retro console classic! Includes a Sega Genesis model two games – ready to plug in and play.

Nintendo Switch Lite item
Nintendo Switch Lite
$25

Starting bid

Grab this Nintendo switch light bundle with included – ready to play out of the box!

Dirty Oar Beer Company Gift Certificate item
Dirty Oar Beer Company Gift Certificate
$25

Starting bid

Flights, pints, and crowlers included – everything you need for a great night at Dirty Oar Beer Company

Principal for the day item
Principal for the day
$25

Starting bid

Ever wonder what it’s like to run the school? Here’s your chance! From important decisions to fun surprises, this is a school day. They’ll never regret includes a full principal for a day experience with plenty of memorable moments. To be for next school year.

Assistant Principal for the day item
Assistant Principal for the day
$25

Starting bid

Be the right hand, helper, and help keep the school running smoothly! From important tasks to fun moments this is a unique chance to step into a leadership role and see what happens behind the scenes. Includes a full assistant principal for a day experience, packed with fun and responsibility. To be scheduled next school year.

PE teacher for the day item
PE teacher for the day
$25

Starting bid

A fun field chance to leave the games and enjoy a VIP day in PE. To reschedule

Tropical Tuesday Assistant #1 item
Tropical Tuesday Assistant #1
$25

Starting bid

get ready for the sweetest job at school! Help hand out snow cones, bring the fun, and be part of the team that makes Tropical Tuesday extra special.

Tropical Tuesday Assistant #2 item
Tropical Tuesday Assistant #2
$25

Starting bid

get ready for the sweetest job at school! Help hand out snow cones, bring the fun, and be part of the team that makes Tropical Tuesday extra special.

6 Reserved front row seats at 6th grade promotion ceremony 1 item
6 Reserved front row seats at 6th grade promotion ceremony 1
$25

Starting bid

Don’t miss a second of this unforgettable milestone! Enjoy front row seating as your student is celebrated and recognized with family and friends

6 Reserved front row seats at 6th grade promotion ceremony 2 item
6 Reserved front row seats at 6th grade promotion ceremony 2
$25

Starting bid

Don’t miss a second of this unforgettable milestone! Enjoy front row seating as your student is celebrated and recognized with family and friends

Reserved Parking Spot for 26–27 school year. item
Reserved Parking Spot for 26–27 school year.
$25

Starting bid

Make life a little easier every day with your own designated parking space right by the entrance. Includes a , clearly marked parking spot for the entire school year.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!