Tropical Vibes Winter Gala 2025

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About this event
2105 North Orange Blossom Trail, Orlando, FL 32804
This themed Gala Event is for adults 21+ only. Each paid Ticket Admission is for 1 person. Each guest must be registered and is encouraged to bring a new unwrapped gift for a senior/elderly person for the charity's donation display. Your donated gift and this eTicket are your only admission to this event. Self-parking is complimentary in the venue's Parking Garage.
This themed Gala Event is for adults 21+ only. Each paid Ticket Admission is for 1 person. Each guest must bring a new unwrapped gift for a senior/elderly person for the charity's donation display corner. Your donated gift and this eTicket are your only admission to this event. Self-parking is complimentary in the venue's Parking Garage.
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