Tropicana Brunch Club Featuring The Kristen & Robbie Duo

About this event
Warm croissant with egg, cheddar, and ham, served with crispy brunch potatoes and choice of non-alcoholic beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.
Your choice of shredded pork or chicken with swiss cheese, egg, and light honey mustard pressed on sourdough bread, served with crispy brunch potatoes and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.
Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, and balsamic pressed on sourdough bread, served with crispy brunch potatoes and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.
Warm egg, spinach, feta, and mozzarella pressed on sourdough bread, served with crispy brunch potatoes and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.
A lighter brunch experience featuring pastries, fruit garnish, and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.
Orange Juice and Sparkling Wine
Orange Juice and Hefeweizen
A combination of seasonal fruit
$
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