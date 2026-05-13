Curtain Call Collective

Hosted by

Curtain Call Collective

About this event

Tropicana Brunch Club Featuring The Kristen & Robbie Duo

120 E 6th St

Medford, OR 97501, USA

Morning Melody Croissant Sandwich Combo
$18

Warm croissant with egg, cheddar, and ham, served with crispy brunch potatoes and choice of non-alcoholic beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.


Havana Sunrise Melt Combo
$19

Your choice of shredded pork or chicken with swiss cheese, egg, and light honey mustard pressed on sourdough bread, served with crispy brunch potatoes and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.

Caprese Brunch Melt Combo (Vegetarian)
$18

Fresh mozzarella, tomato, pesto, and balsamic pressed on sourdough bread, served with crispy brunch potatoes and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.

Spinach & Feta Brunch Melt Combo (Vegetarian)
$18

Warm egg, spinach, feta, and mozzarella pressed on sourdough bread, served with crispy brunch potatoes and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.

Piano Player Pastry Brunch
$15

A lighter brunch experience featuring pastries, fruit garnish, and your choice of non-alcoholic specialty beverage. Beverage Choices: Havana Sunrise Mocktail - Orange juice, pineapple juice, grenadine, sparkling water. Pineapple Ginger Fizz - Pineapple juice, ginger ale, lime.

Mimosa
$7

Orange Juice and Sparkling Wine

Beermosa
$9

Orange Juice and Hefeweizen

Fresh Fruit Side
$4

A combination of seasonal fruit

Fresh Brewed Coffee or Hot Tea
$3
General Admission (No brunch or drinks)
$10
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