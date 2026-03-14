Troubadour Weekend Experience

Hosted by
About this raffle
Win an unforgettable weekend in Bryan!
This prize package includes two tickets to the Troubadour Festival, where you’ll enjoy incredible live music and amazing food. Make a weekend of it with a two-night stay at the historic La Salle Hotel, then wrap it all up with Sunday brunch at Third On Main. You’ll also take home a Bryan swag bag filled with local goodies.
Music, food, and a full weekend in Downtown Bryan—don’t miss your chance to win!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!