Troubadour Weekend Experience

Win an unforgettable weekend in Bryan!





This prize package includes two tickets to the Troubadour Festival, where you’ll enjoy incredible live music and amazing food. Make a weekend of it with a two-night stay at the historic La Salle Hotel, then wrap it all up with Sunday brunch at Third On Main. You’ll also take home a Bryan swag bag filled with local goodies.





Music, food, and a full weekend in Downtown Bryan—don’t miss your chance to win!