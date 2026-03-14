Brazos Valley Live Music Association Inc

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Brazos Valley Live Music Association Inc

About this raffle

Troubadour Weekend Experience

One chance of winning
$50

Win an unforgettable weekend in Bryan!


This prize package includes two tickets to the Troubadour Festival, where you’ll enjoy incredible live music and amazing food. Make a weekend of it with a two-night stay at the historic La Salle Hotel, then wrap it all up with Sunday brunch at Third On Main. You’ll also take home a Bryan swag bag filled with local goodies.


Music, food, and a full weekend in Downtown Bryan—don’t miss your chance to win!

3 Tickets
$100
This includes 3 tickets
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