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Troy High Band Boosters

About this event

Sales closed

Troy High Bands 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

March 20: Colt Celebration or March 21 at Troy High at 4777 Northfield Pkwy, Troy, MI 48098

1. Games, Archery & Chicken Combo – $105 Value! item
1. Games, Archery & Chicken Combo – $105 Value!
$65

Starting bid

Enjoy arcade fun, archery excitement, and delicious chicken with this awesome prize bundle!


Rising Phoenix Archery: 4, $15 Gift Certificates totaling $60

Orientation, Equipment, and a Target.

Michigan Archery - Michigan Archery Instruction


Detroit Klaws: $20 Gift Card

Detroit Klaws | Claw Machine Arcade in Troy, MI


BBQ Chicken: $ 25 Gift Card

bb.q Chicken | best of the best quality chicken


Donations provided by: Rising Phoenix Archery, Detroiy Klaws, BBQ Chicken.

2. Great food and Science adventure - $110 Value! item
2. Great food and Science adventure - $110 Value!
$70

Starting bid

Enjoy great food and an unforgettable science adventure.


2 Yard House Promotional cards valued at $25 each

Receive $25 off any purchase excluding alcohol.

Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer


4 Admission tickets to the Cranbrook Institute of Science valued at $60

Cranbrook Institute of Science |


Donations provided by: Yard House and Cranbrook Institute of Science




3. Adventure & Taco Night Prize Pack – $110 Value item
3. Adventure & Taco Night Prize Pack – $110 Value
$70

Starting bid

Take aim at Rising Phoenix Archery and celebrate with Condado Tacos & Tequila!


Rising Phoenix Archery: 4, $15 Gift Certificates totaling $60

Orientation, Equipment, and a Target.

Michigan Archery - Michigan Archery Instruction


Condado Tacos & Tequila: $50 Gift Card

Condado Tacos | Tacos, Tequila, Margaritas


Donations provided by: Rising Phoenix Archery, Condado Tacos & Tequila


4. DNR Outdoor Adventure Center + Pita Way - $78 value item
4. DNR Outdoor Adventure Center + Pita Way - $78 value
$50

Starting bid

Explore the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and enjoy a delicious meal from Pita Way!


DNR Outdoor Adventure Center: Family 4 pack: $28

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center


Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50

Menu | Pita Way


Donations provided by: DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and Pita Way.


5. DNR Outdoor Adventure Center + Pita Way - $78 value item
5. DNR Outdoor Adventure Center + Pita Way - $78 value
$50

Starting bid

Explore the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and enjoy a delicious meal from Pita Way!


DNR Outdoor Adventure Center: Family 4 pack: $28

DNR Outdoor Adventure Center


Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50

Menu | Pita Way


Donations provided by: DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and Pita Way.


6. Food, Fun & Bullseyes Prize Pack – $85 Value item
6. Food, Fun & Bullseyes Prize Pack – $85 Value
$53

Starting bid

Hit the right note with Crispelli’s, Yard House, and Rising Phoenix Archery!


Crispelli's: $25 gift card

Crispelli's Bakery and Pizzeria | Old world taste with an old world price.


Yard House: 3 Promotional cards valued at $10 each

Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.

Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer


Rising Phoenix Archery: $30 Gift Certificate

Orientation, Equipment, and a Target.

$5 off Lessons

20% off open range

Michigan Archery - Michigan Archery Instruction


Donations provided by: Crispelli's, Yard House Rising Phoenix Archery

7. From fondue to fairways and craft brews - $100 Value item
7. From fondue to fairways and craft brews - $100 Value
$64

Starting bid

Enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co., The Melting Pot, and Royal Oak Golf Center!


Griffin Claw Brewing Co.: $25 Gift Card

Griffin Claw Brewing Company


The Melting Pot: $50 Gift Card

Melting Pot Troy | Fine Fondue Restaurants in Troy, MI


Royal Oak Gof Center: $25 Value

2 Complimentay medium buckets of range balls

Driving Range & Practice Facility


Donations provided by: Griffin Claw Brewing Co., The Melting Pot, and Royal Oak Golf Center

8. Bloom & Dine – $97 Value item
8. Bloom & Dine – $97 Value
$61

Starting bid

Enjoy Bordine’s, Seasons 52, and Yard House in one beautiful bundle!


Bordines: $25 Gift Card

bordines.com


Seasons 52: $52 Gift card (Expires 4/28/2026)

ALL DAY | Menu | Seasons 52


Yard House: 2 Promotional cards valued at $10 each

Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.

Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer


Donations provided by: Bordine’s, Seasons 52, and Yard House

9. Game. Grab a bite. Repeat. $70 Value item
9. Game. Grab a bite. Repeat. $70 Value
$46

Starting bid

Play at Detroit Klaws and enjoy a delicious meal from Pita Way!


Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50

Menu | Pita Way


Detroit Klaws: $20 Gift Card

Detroit Klaws | Claw Machine Arcade in Troy, MI


Donations provided by: Pita Way, Detroit Klaws

10. Fresh seasonal dining and artisan pizza - $77 value item
10. Fresh seasonal dining and artisan pizza - $77 value
$49

Starting bid

Enjoy Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and Crispelli’s Bakery Pizzeria!


Seasons 52: $52 Gift card (Expires 4/28/2026)

ALL DAY | Menu | Seasons 52


Crispelli's: $25 gift card

Crispelli's Bakery and Pizzeria | Old world taste with an old world price.


Donations provided by: Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and Crispelli’s Bakery Pizzeria


11. Costco and Gordon Food Service - $100 Value item
11. Costco and Gordon Food Service - $100 Value
$64

Starting bid

Stock up with Costco Wholesale and Gordon Food Service!


Costco: $50 Gift Card

Welcome to Costco Wholesale


Gordon Food Service (GFS): $50 Gift Card

Gordon Food Service | Food Distributor for Restaurants, Hospitals, Schools


Donations provided by: Costco, Gordon Food Service!


12. Auto care, craft beer, and great dining - $95 Value item
12. Auto care, craft beer, and great dining - $95 Value
$63

Starting bid

Enjoy Belle Tire, Griffin Claw Brewing Co., and Yard House!


Belle Tire: $50 Gift Card

Belle Tire: Shop Tire Deals | Tire Repair & Auto Service


Griffin Claw Brewing Co.: $25 Gift Card

Griffin Claw Brewing Company


Yard House: 2 Promotional cards valued at $10 each

Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.

Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer



Donations provided by: Belle Tire, Griffin Claw Brewing Co., and Yard House

13. Luxury Night Away Package – $322 Value item
13. Luxury Night Away Package – $322 Value
$210

Starting bid

Enjoy Marriott hospitality, Cooper’s Hawk sparkling wine, and Bath & Body Works relaxation.


Marriott (Auburn Hills/ Pontiac): $265 Gift Certificate

This certificate entitles you and a guest to a one night stay and breakfast buffet for two at Woodward;s

Auburn Hills Marriott Pontiac | Hotel with Wonderful Hospitality


Cooper's Hawk Scarletto: 1 Bottle

Brachetto-Style Sparkling Red - Juicy fresh red fruits are uplifted by a lively effervescence

Cooper's Hawk Scarletto | Cooper's Hawk


Bath & Body Works Sunlit Glow 3- Wick Candle

Scent: Sunny Citrus, Beachside Coconut, Warm Amber



Donations provided by: Marriott (Auburn Hills/ Pontiac), Band member family

14. Shop, dip, and dine! - Value $100 item
14. Shop, dip, and dine! - Value $100
$64

Starting bid

Enjoy Nino Salvaggio, The Melting Pot, and Pita Way Mediterranean Eats!


Nino Salvaggio: $25 Gift card

Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace | NinoSalvaggio.com


The Melting Pot: $50 Gift Card

Melting Pot Troy | Fine Fondue Restaurants in Troy, MI


Pita Way: $25 Gift Card

Menu | Pita Way


Donations provided by: Nino Salvaggio, The Melting Pot, and Pita Way Mediterranean Eats!


15. Great food and Martial arts - Value $113 item
15. Great food and Martial arts - Value $113
$73

Starting bid

Enjoy Troy Martial Arts. Pita Way, and Hungry Howie’s Pizza!


Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30

Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!

Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages


Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50

Menu | Pita Way


Hungry Howie’s Pizza: $33 Gift certificate

2 large pizzas with 2 toppings

1 order of 3 Cheeser Howie Bread

1 Pepsi Produt 2 liter

Hungry Howie's Pizza Delivery & Takeout: Pizza Deals & Rewards


Donations provided by: Troy Martial Arts, Pita Way, and Hungry Howie’s Pizza


16. Train hard. Eat well. - Value $130 item
16. Train hard. Eat well. - Value $130
$86

Starting bid

Build confidence at Troy Martial Arts and enjoy amazing meals at Mr. Kabob and La Saj Bistro.


Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30

Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!

Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages


Mr. Kabob Xpress: $25 Gift Card

www.mrkabob.com


La Saj Bistro: $50 gift card

www.lasaj.com


Pita Way: $25 Gift Card

Menu | Pita Way


Dontaions provided by: Troy Martial Arts, Mr. Kabob Xpress, La Saj Bistro, Pita Way

17. Look your best, The Tux Shop on Woodward! - $320 Value item
17. Look your best, The Tux Shop on Woodward! - $320 Value
$208

Starting bid

The Tux Shop on Woodward: $320 Tuxedo Rental

Value up to $320 regular price. Does not apply to retail purchases. Expires 12/31/2026



thetuxshoponwoodward.com


Donation provided by: The Tux Shop on Woodward

18. Jewelry, Home Fragrance & Dining - Value $123 item
18. Jewelry, Home Fragrance & Dining - Value $123
$83

Starting bid

Jewelry to Shine, A Candle to Unwind, and Dinner to Enjoy.


Kendra Scott: Value $50

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz

Size": 0.38"L x 0.63"W, 15" chain with 2" extender

Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz | Kendra Scott


Bath and Body Works Island Margatia 3 wick candle: $23

Fragrances notes: sweet mandarin, island mango and sea salt.


Mr. Kabob Xpress: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50

www.mrkabob.com


Donations provided by: Kendra Scott, Mr. Kabob Xpress, Band member family


19. Eat Well. Relax Well. Feel Well. - $120 Value item
19. Eat Well. Relax Well. Feel Well. - $120 Value
$76

Starting bid

A Bundle of Calm, Comfort & Delicious Moments


First Watch: 3, $20 Gift cards totaling $60

First Watch | Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Near You


Young Living Essential Oils: $60 value

Desert Mist Oil Diffuser with Premium Essentail Oil Supplement .17fl.oz. - Citrus Fresh


A relaxing essential oil diffuser with customizable lighting.

Desert Mist Essential Oil Diffuser | Young Living Essential Oils


Young Living Samples

  • Peppermint, Lavender, Thieves, Peace and Calm, Lemon oils
  • Car air freshener

Donations provided by: First Watch, Band member family

20. Style, Beauty & Shopping - $210 Value item
20. Style, Beauty & Shopping - $210 Value
$138

Starting bid

Style, Beauty & Shopping — All in One Bundle 


Target: $100 Gift Card

Target : Expect More. Pay Less.


Tory Burch Emerson Tweed Shoulder Bag: $100 Value

Tory Burch Emerson shoulder bag in textured tweed with adjustable leather strap and gold-tone logo detail.


Olive & June Gel Nail Polish - Dream Job: $10 Value

Dream Job milky sheer pink Gel Polish, 0.46 fl oz


Donations provided by: Target, Band member family

21. Local Eats & Brewery Treats Bundle! - Value $113 item
21. Local Eats & Brewery Treats Bundle! - Value $113
$73

Starting bid

Food, Flavor & Brewery Fun in One Basket!


Granite City: $25 Gift Certificate and $30 Growler totaling $55

Granite City Food & Brewery | Craft Beer | Lawless Brunch


Mr. Kabob Xpress: $25 Gift Card

www.mrkabob.com


Hungry Howie’s Pizza: $33 Gift certificate

2 large pizzas with 2 toppings

1 order of 3 Cheeser Howie Bread

1 Pepsi Produt 2 liter

Hungry Howie's Pizza Delivery & Takeout: Pizza Deals & Rewards


Donations provided by: Granite City, Mr Kabob Xpress, Hungry Howies

22. Troy Kick Boxing Outfit - $150 Value item
22. Troy Kick Boxing Outfit - $150 Value
$98

Starting bid

One Month Membershp: $150


Troy Kickboxing Outfit is your local kickboxing studio.

We help make your fitness journey fun.

Live longer, live better!


Our Trainers guide you, motivate you, challenge you, support and empower you.


Come try our bag therapy – an outlet for your mind, body and soul.


Troy Kickboxing Outfit | Troy, Michigan | Kickboxing Studio


Donation provided by: Troy Kickboxing Outfit

23. Rochester Pedal Ride - Private 2-hour ride - Value $350 item
23. Rochester Pedal Ride - Private 2-hour ride - Value $350
$226

Starting bid

Value: $350

This certificate entitles you to a private 2-hour experience aboard the Rochester Pedal Ride (Sundays-Thursdays) with up to 14 passengers.


Rochester Pedal Ride - Home


Donation provided by: Rochester Pedal Ride

24. Unlimited Skiing and Snowboarding - Value $682 item
24. Unlimited Skiing and Snowboarding - Value $682
$474

Starting bid

Value: $682


UNLIMITED SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING

AT FIVE MIDWEST RESORTS

  • Pine Knob Ski & Snowboard Resort, Clarkston, MI
  • Mt. Holly Ski & Snowboard Resort,Holly, MI
  • Alpine Valley Ski Area, White Lake, MI
  • Bittersweet Resort, Otsego, MI
  • Alpine Valley Resort, Elkhorn WI

Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort – Best Snow in Southeast Michigan


Donation provided by: Pine Knob Ski Resort 

25. Fresh Style Without the Upkeep - Value $150 item
25. Fresh Style Without the Upkeep - Value $150
$98

Starting bid

Value: $150


A beautiful artificial floral arrangement approximately 16 inches in diameter, designed in a modern round planter.


The arrangement features a lush mix of realistic succulents, textured greenery, and decorative accents, including rosette-style succulents, spiky cactus-like plants, soft air plants, and vibrant green foliage. Pops of color come from blush-toned succulents and small yellow berry clusters, creating a balanced, natural look. The arrangement is set in a stylish gray stone-look bowl filled with decorative pebbles, giving it a contemporary, low-maintenance centerpiece perfect for a table, desk, or entryway


Troy Florist | Troy MI Flower Shop | ACCENT FLORIST


Donation provided by: Accent Florist

26. Fresh Flavors & Brunch Fun from First Watch - Value $80 item
26. Fresh Flavors & Brunch Fun from First Watch - Value $80
$52

Starting bid

Total value: $80


First Watch Gift Cards: 2, $20 gift cards


Breakfast Byte Sock - Start your day sunny-side up and sizzlin' with these pixel breakfast socks.


Slurpy 20oz Acrylic Mug - It's a Good Day!


First Watch cookbook featuring 60+ favorite breakfast, brunch, and lunch recipes you can recreate at home.


First Watch | Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Near You


Donations provided by: First Watch

27. IJV30 Jampack Acoustic Guitar - Value $207 item
27. IJV30 Jampack Acoustic Guitar - Value $207
$135

Starting bid

Value: $207

The IJV30 Jampack Acoustic Guitar Package from Ibanez offers beginner students a cost-effective setup to start playing guitar. The 3/4 size Dreadnought guitar is easy to play and features a spruce top with agathis back and sides, and a mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard to provide a well balanced tone. The package includes a gig bag and a clip-on chromatic tuner.

  • 3/4 Size Dreadnought body
  • Spruce top
  • Agathis back and sides
  • Mahogany neck
  • Rosewood fingerboard and bridge
  • Ivorex II nut and saddle
  • Ibanez Advantage bridge pins
  • Chrome tuners

Anderson Music Company


Donation provided by: Anderson Music

28. Alvarez Regent Dreadnought w/Bag - Value $250 item
28. Alvarez Regent Dreadnought w/Bag - Value $250
$162

Starting bid

Value: $250


The Alvarez Regent Series is a high quality entry-level guitar line designed to provide value instruments with many features and specifications you’ll find in pro-level Alvarez models.


Components such as our bi-level bridge, scalloped bracing and PPS synthetic bone nut and saddle work together to generate great response and dynamic tonal capability, giving you a great overall playing experience, time after time.


The guitars have a classic look with a quality, high gloss finish and are made from traditional tonewood configurations and high-grade components.


Regent Series has been designed with the student in mind, with a slightly slimmer neck profile and nut, making it very easy to hold and fret.


Specs:

  • Top: Spruce
  • Finish: Natural/Gloss
  • Back+Sides: African Mahogany
  • Neck: Mahogany, Satin finish
  • Bridge: Techwood
  • Fingerboard: Techwood
  • Nut+Saddle: PPS Synthetic Bone
  • Bracing: Standard Scalloped X
  • Number of Frets: 20
  • Scale Length: 25-1/2"
  • Pickup/EQ: None
  • Includes Alvarz 15mm Duo-Foam Deluxe Gig Bag

Marshall Music Company: Music Instrument Rental, Sales, Repair, Lessons: Michigan


Donation provided by: Marshall Music

29. Journal a memorable meal w/ a beautiful pen: Value $112 item
29. Journal a memorable meal w/ a beautiful pen: Value $112
$72

Starting bid

Journal a memorable meal w/ a beautiful pen: Value $112


Handmade pen: $30

Artistry in everyday essentials, a pen that is more than a writing tool—it’s a statement piece.


Note pad: $12

This 5.5 x 8.3 inch spiral-bound hardcover notebook features a firm cover for writing support and smooth pages for everyday use. 


Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card

Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experience


Gran Castor: $25 gift card

HOME | Gran Castor | Troy, Michigan | Restaurant


Yard House: 2 Promotional cards valued at $10 each

Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.

Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer


Donations provided by: Band member family, Sedona Taphouse, Gran Castor, Yard House

30. Music Lessons by Bob Schneeweis - Value $140 item
30. Music Lessons by Bob Schneeweis - Value $140
$88

Starting bid

Total Value - $140


Four 30 minute lesson in any of the following:

  • Jazz or Classical piano
  • Jazz improvisation (any instrument)
  • Classical improvisation (any instrument)

Instruction – bob schneeweis


Donation provided by: Bob Schneeweis

31. An Unforgettable Night of Live Theatre - Value $110 item
31. An Unforgettable Night of Live Theatre - Value $110
$70

Starting bid

Purple Rose gift certificate: $110 value

  • 2 tickets for any performanceat the Purple Rose Theater
  • Offer expires August 31, 2026

The Purple Rose Theatre – Homepage


Donation provided by: Purple Rose Theater

32. An Interactive Live Game Show Experience - Value $250 item
32. An Interactive Live Game Show Experience - Value $250
$162

Starting bid

Game Show Battle Room in Troy: Private 8 person show: Value $250

  • Valid for 8 tickets
  • Drinks and Gratuity are not included.
  • Must be redeemed at least one week before the date of your show.
  • Must be redeemed for a show date before 8/31/2026.
  • Only valid for shows Sunday-Thursday.
  • Only valid at the Game Show Battle Rooms location in Troy, MI
  • Cannot be exchanged for cash value or split between multiple shows.

Game Show Battle Rooms | The Best Game Show Experience!


Donation provided by: Game Show Battle Room

33. Detroit Shoppe gift basket: $150 item
33. Detroit Shoppe gift basket: $150
$98

Starting bid

Detroit Shoppe gift basket: $150

  • 2 Iconic Detroit Coasters
  • 2 Lake Life Pint Glasses
  • Ferris Lion's Den Blend Coffee
  • Cherry Republic Iced Imperial Pretzels
  • Michi-Gummies
  • Slows NC BBQ Sauce
  • Better Made Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning
  • Cherry Republic Cherry Jam
  • Sanders Dark Chocolate SS Caramels
  • Germack Cashew Caramel Berry Nut Mix
  • Dearborn Original Mini Stix
  • 2 Michigan Koozies
  • Michigan Key Chain Bottle Opener
  • Detroit Fun Facts

Home Page : The Detroit Shoppe


Donation provided by: The Detroit Shoppe

34. Look Your Best for Every Occasion - Value $200 item
34. Look Your Best for Every Occasion - Value $200
$130

Starting bid

Men's Warehouse gift certificate: $200

Expires:7/31/2026


Your rental package will include a coat, dress pants, shirt, vest or cummerbund, neckwear, jewelry, socks, and shoes.


Swing by your nearest Men’s Wearhouse with this certificate and choose your look.


Men's Wearhouse: Shop Men's Clothing, Suits & Tux Rentals


Donation provided by: Men's warehouse

35. Expert Instruction for Saxophone & Clarinet Players item
35. Expert Instruction for Saxophone & Clarinet Players
$76

Starting bid

Music lessons with Kevin Peters: $120 Value

4 , 30 minute saxophone or clarinet lessons ($30 per lesson)


Long time Troy High Band supporter


Donation provided by: Kevin Peters

36. Detroit Box - Value $115 item
36. Detroit Box - Value $115
$75

Starting bid

Detroit Box - Value $115

  • Detroit Scarf
  • Nothing Stops Detroit Small t-shirt
  • Book: Detroit's Historic Eastern Market
  • Poker Size Playing Cards: Lighthouses of Michigan

Leon & Lulu | Furniture, Women's Clothing, Gifts, Décor & so much more!


Donation provided by Leon & LuLu

37. Everything Your Dog Will Love! - Value $100 item
37. Everything Your Dog Will Love! - Value $100
$64

Starting bid

Premier Pet Supply gift basket: $100 Value

  • Hunter’s Healthy Treats Pumpkin Small Hearts
  • Augie Bones Smokey Bacon Mighty
  • Ever Chew Safety Chew & Thick 6” Stick
  • Shurms Michihpups Dog Treats
  • Fluff & Tuff Cici Tropical Fish
  • Premier Pet Supply $15 gift card

Donation provided by: Premier Pet Supply

38. Perfect for Detroit Tigers fans & collectors-Value $100 item
38. Perfect for Detroit Tigers fans & collectors-Value $100
$64

Starting bid

Perfect for Detroit Tigers fans & collectors-Value $100


Detroit Tigers Daniel Norris Signed 8x10: $60

Daniel David Norris is an American former professional baseball pitcher. He played in Major League Baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and Cleveland Guardians.


2016 Bell Tire Detroit Tigers Jose Iglesias SGA Collectors Edition Bobble Head: $40

In 2016, Jose Iglesias was a premier defensive shortstop for the Detroit Tigers, serving as a key playmaker in their infield.


Donation provided by: Band member family

39. Detroit Tigers Legacy in Your Hands - Value $114 item
39. Detroit Tigers Legacy in Your Hands - Value $114
$74

Starting bid

Detroit Tigers Legacy in Your Hands - Value $114


Willie Horton Detroit Tigers 1968 Ws Champs Signed Oml Baseball: Value $114

Willie Horton, nicknamed "Willie the Wonder", is an American former baseball left fielder and designated hitter who played in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1980, primarily for the Detroit Tigers.


Donation provided by: Band member family

40. Perfect for Tigers Fans and Food Lovers - Value $95 item
40. Perfect for Tigers Fans and Food Lovers - Value $95
$63

Starting bid

Perfect for Tigers Fans and Food Lovers - Value $95


Nicholas Castellanos signed 8x10 photo: $70

Nicholas Castellanos is an American professional baseball right fielder and third baseman for the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball. He previously played in MLB for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies


Gran Castor: $25 gift card

HOME | Gran Castor | Troy, Michigan | Restaurant


Donation provided by: Band member family, Gran Castor

41. Active Kids, Sweet Treats & Adventure - Value $106 item
41. Active Kids, Sweet Treats & Adventure - Value $106
$70

Starting bid

Active Kids, Sweet Treats & Unforgettable Outdoor Adventures: $106 Value


Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30

Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!

Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages


Doc Sweets Candy Company: $10 gift certificate

https://docsweets.com/


Meijer Gardens Four Pack: $66

One-time admission for up to 2 adults and 2 children

Welcome To Meijer Gardens » Meijer Gardens | Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park


Donations provided by: Troy Martial Arts, Doc Sweets Candy Company, Meijer Garden


42. Premium Orthodontic Care - Value $250 item
42. Premium Orthodontic Care - Value $250
$162

Starting bid

Smile Brighter with Expert Care & Exclusive Savings - $250 Value

  • $250 off New Patient Treatment
  • Water bottle
  • Large t-shirt
  • Book: World Class Smiles, Made in Detroit
  • Frisbee
  • Fun pen

https://www.myamazingsmile.com/


Donation provided by: Reynolds Orthodonics

43. Explore. Create. Innovate with iCode: Value $900 item
43. Explore. Create. Innovate with iCode: Value $900
$584

Starting bid

iCode: Three Months of Hands-On STEM Learning & Innovation - $900 Value

For children ages 5-16


The Belt Program: Our Comprehensive STEM Education Course for Kids in Troy, MI


Donation provided by: iCode

44. Dine in Style with This Exclusive Package: Value $113 item
44. Dine in Style with This Exclusive Package: Value $113
$73

Starting bid

An unforgettable night out: Total value $113


Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four: Value $68

Premium tasting experience featuring the winery's most prestigious selections, accompanied by gourmet chocolate truffles.


Cooper's Hawk Scarletto: 1 Bottle: Value $20

Brachetto-Style Sparkling Red - Juicy fresh red fruits are uplifted by a lively effervescence

Cooper's Hawk Scarletto | Cooper's Hawk


Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card

Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experience


Donations provided by: Cooper's Hawk, Sedona Taphouse


45. Cutting board, Coasters, Sedona Gift Card - Value $110 item
45. Cutting board, Coasters, Sedona Gift Card - Value $110
$70

Starting bid

Cutting board, Coasters, Sedona Gift Card - Value $110


Michigan Cutting Board: $55

Beautiful laser engraved cutting board

GifterStudioShop - Etsy


4 Michigan themed Coasters: $30

Ceramic Coasters UV printed with high-quality inks on ceramic, measures approx 4"x4"

GifterStudioShop - Etsy


Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card

Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experience


Donations provided by: Gifter Studio Shop, Sedona Taphouse

46. Take care of your ride and unwind - Value $85 item
46. Take care of your ride and unwind - Value $85
$53

Starting bid

Take care of your ride and unwind - Value $85


Belle Tire: $50 Gift Card

Belle Tire: Shop Tire Deals | Tire Repair & Auto Service


Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card

Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experienc


Yard House: 1 Promotional card valued at $10

Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.

Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer


Donations provided by: Belle Tire, Sedona Taphouse, Yard House

47. Portable Picnic & Entertaining - Value $85 item
47. Portable Picnic & Entertaining - Value $85
$53

Starting bid

Portable Picnic & Entertaining Bundle – $85 Value


Enjoy effortless entertaining anywhere with this stylish all-in-one set!


This bundle includes a compact, foldable picnic case (approx. 10" x 8") featuring a bamboo cutting board (approx. 6" x 6"), a stainless steel cheese knife, corkscrew, and two cloth napkins.


Paired with three beautiful blue ceramic serving baskets—one large (~6" x 6"), one medium egg tray (~6" x 4"), and one small (~4" x 4")—perfect for fruits, snacks, or charcuterie.


Donation provided by: Band family member

48. French Press Coffee Set – $70 Value item
48. French Press Coffee Set – $70 Value
$46

Starting bid

French Press Coffee Set – $70 Value

Elevate your coffee experience with this elegant French press set, perfect for cozy mornings or entertaining guests.


The set features a sleek stainless steel French press (approx. 9" tall x 4" wide), paired with two beautifully designed art-inspired ceramic mugs (each approx. 4" tall, 12–14 oz capacity). Everything is presented on a stylish serving tray (approx. 11" x 8"), making it easy to serve and display.


Donations provided by: Band member family

49. Enjoy great food, fun, and fitness - Total Vlaue $113 item
49. Enjoy great food, fun, and fitness - Total Vlaue $113
$73

Starting bid

Enjoy great food, fun, and fitness - Total Vlaue $113


Loccino: 2, $25 Gift Cards

Loccino Italian Grill & Bar - Troy, MI


Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30

Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!

Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages


Hungry Howie’s Pizza: $33 Gift certificate

2 large pizzas with 2 toppings

1 order of 3 Cheeser Howie Bread

1 Pepsi Produt 2 liter

Hungry Howie's Pizza Delivery & Takeout: Pizza Deals & Rewards


Donations provided by: Loccino, Troy Martial Arts, Hungry Howie’s Pizza:

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!