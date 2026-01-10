Troy High Bands 2026 Silent Auction

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March 20: Colt Celebration or March 21 at Troy High at 4777 Northfield Pkwy, Troy, MI 48098
Starting bid
Enjoy arcade fun, archery excitement, and delicious chicken with this awesome prize bundle!
Rising Phoenix Archery: 4, $15 Gift Certificates totaling $60
Orientation, Equipment, and a Target.
Michigan Archery - Michigan Archery Instruction
Detroit Klaws: $20 Gift Card
Detroit Klaws | Claw Machine Arcade in Troy, MI
BBQ Chicken: $ 25 Gift Card
bb.q Chicken | best of the best quality chicken
Donations provided by: Rising Phoenix Archery, Detroiy Klaws, BBQ Chicken.
Starting bid
Enjoy great food and an unforgettable science adventure.
2 Yard House Promotional cards valued at $25 each
Receive $25 off any purchase excluding alcohol.
Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer
4 Admission tickets to the Cranbrook Institute of Science valued at $60
Cranbrook Institute of Science |
Donations provided by: Yard House and Cranbrook Institute of Science
Starting bid
Take aim at Rising Phoenix Archery and celebrate with Condado Tacos & Tequila!
Rising Phoenix Archery: 4, $15 Gift Certificates totaling $60
Orientation, Equipment, and a Target.
Michigan Archery - Michigan Archery Instruction
Condado Tacos & Tequila: $50 Gift Card
Condado Tacos | Tacos, Tequila, Margaritas
Donations provided by: Rising Phoenix Archery, Condado Tacos & Tequila
Starting bid
Explore the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and enjoy a delicious meal from Pita Way!
DNR Outdoor Adventure Center: Family 4 pack: $28
Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50
Donations provided by: DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and Pita Way.
Starting bid
Explore the DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and enjoy a delicious meal from Pita Way!
DNR Outdoor Adventure Center: Family 4 pack: $28
Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50
Donations provided by: DNR Outdoor Adventure Center and Pita Way.
Starting bid
Hit the right note with Crispelli’s, Yard House, and Rising Phoenix Archery!
Crispelli's: $25 gift card
Crispelli's Bakery and Pizzeria | Old world taste with an old world price.
Yard House: 3 Promotional cards valued at $10 each
Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.
Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer
Rising Phoenix Archery: $30 Gift Certificate
Orientation, Equipment, and a Target.
$5 off Lessons
20% off open range
Michigan Archery - Michigan Archery Instruction
Donations provided by: Crispelli's, Yard House Rising Phoenix Archery
Starting bid
Enjoy Griffin Claw Brewing Co., The Melting Pot, and Royal Oak Golf Center!
Griffin Claw Brewing Co.: $25 Gift Card
The Melting Pot: $50 Gift Card
Melting Pot Troy | Fine Fondue Restaurants in Troy, MI
Royal Oak Gof Center: $25 Value
2 Complimentay medium buckets of range balls
Driving Range & Practice Facility
Donations provided by: Griffin Claw Brewing Co., The Melting Pot, and Royal Oak Golf Center
Starting bid
Enjoy Bordine’s, Seasons 52, and Yard House in one beautiful bundle!
Bordines: $25 Gift Card
Seasons 52: $52 Gift card (Expires 4/28/2026)
Yard House: 2 Promotional cards valued at $10 each
Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.
Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer
Donations provided by: Bordine’s, Seasons 52, and Yard House
Starting bid
Play at Detroit Klaws and enjoy a delicious meal from Pita Way!
Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50
Detroit Klaws: $20 Gift Card
Detroit Klaws | Claw Machine Arcade in Troy, MI
Donations provided by: Pita Way, Detroit Klaws
Starting bid
Enjoy Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and Crispelli’s Bakery Pizzeria!
Seasons 52: $52 Gift card (Expires 4/28/2026)
Crispelli's: $25 gift card
Crispelli's Bakery and Pizzeria | Old world taste with an old world price.
Donations provided by: Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar and Crispelli’s Bakery Pizzeria
Starting bid
Stock up with Costco Wholesale and Gordon Food Service!
Costco: $50 Gift Card
Gordon Food Service (GFS): $50 Gift Card
Gordon Food Service | Food Distributor for Restaurants, Hospitals, Schools
Donations provided by: Costco, Gordon Food Service!
Starting bid
Enjoy Belle Tire, Griffin Claw Brewing Co., and Yard House!
Belle Tire: $50 Gift Card
Belle Tire: Shop Tire Deals | Tire Repair & Auto Service
Griffin Claw Brewing Co.: $25 Gift Card
Yard House: 2 Promotional cards valued at $10 each
Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.
Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer
Donations provided by: Belle Tire, Griffin Claw Brewing Co., and Yard House
Starting bid
Enjoy Marriott hospitality, Cooper’s Hawk sparkling wine, and Bath & Body Works relaxation.
Marriott (Auburn Hills/ Pontiac): $265 Gift Certificate
This certificate entitles you and a guest to a one night stay and breakfast buffet for two at Woodward;s
Auburn Hills Marriott Pontiac | Hotel with Wonderful Hospitality
Cooper's Hawk Scarletto: 1 Bottle
Brachetto-Style Sparkling Red - Juicy fresh red fruits are uplifted by a lively effervescence
Cooper's Hawk Scarletto | Cooper's Hawk
Bath & Body Works Sunlit Glow 3- Wick Candle
Scent: Sunny Citrus, Beachside Coconut, Warm Amber
Donations provided by: Marriott (Auburn Hills/ Pontiac), Band member family
Starting bid
Enjoy Nino Salvaggio, The Melting Pot, and Pita Way Mediterranean Eats!
Nino Salvaggio: $25 Gift card
Nino Salvaggio International Marketplace | NinoSalvaggio.com
The Melting Pot: $50 Gift Card
Melting Pot Troy | Fine Fondue Restaurants in Troy, MI
Pita Way: $25 Gift Card
Donations provided by: Nino Salvaggio, The Melting Pot, and Pita Way Mediterranean Eats!
Starting bid
Enjoy Troy Martial Arts. Pita Way, and Hungry Howie’s Pizza!
Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30
Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!
Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages
Pita Way: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50
Hungry Howie’s Pizza: $33 Gift certificate
2 large pizzas with 2 toppings
1 order of 3 Cheeser Howie Bread
1 Pepsi Produt 2 liter
Hungry Howie's Pizza Delivery & Takeout: Pizza Deals & Rewards
Donations provided by: Troy Martial Arts, Pita Way, and Hungry Howie’s Pizza
Starting bid
Build confidence at Troy Martial Arts and enjoy amazing meals at Mr. Kabob and La Saj Bistro.
Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30
Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!
Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages
Mr. Kabob Xpress: $25 Gift Card
La Saj Bistro: $50 gift card
Pita Way: $25 Gift Card
Dontaions provided by: Troy Martial Arts, Mr. Kabob Xpress, La Saj Bistro, Pita Way
Starting bid
The Tux Shop on Woodward: $320 Tuxedo Rental
Value up to $320 regular price. Does not apply to retail purchases. Expires 12/31/2026
Donation provided by: The Tux Shop on Woodward
Starting bid
Jewelry to Shine, A Candle to Unwind, and Dinner to Enjoy.
Kendra Scott: Value $50
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz
Size": 0.38"L x 0.63"W, 15" chain with 2" extender
Elisa Gold Pendant Necklace in Rose Quartz | Kendra Scott
Bath and Body Works Island Margatia 3 wick candle: $23
Fragrances notes: sweet mandarin, island mango and sea salt.
Mr. Kabob Xpress: 2, $25 Gift Cards totaling $50
Donations provided by: Kendra Scott, Mr. Kabob Xpress, Band member family
Starting bid
A Bundle of Calm, Comfort & Delicious Moments
First Watch: 3, $20 Gift cards totaling $60
First Watch | Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Near You
Young Living Essential Oils: $60 value
Desert Mist Oil Diffuser with Premium Essentail Oil Supplement .17fl.oz. - Citrus Fresh
A relaxing essential oil diffuser with customizable lighting.
Desert Mist Essential Oil Diffuser | Young Living Essential Oils
Young Living Samples
Donations provided by: First Watch, Band member family
Starting bid
Style, Beauty & Shopping — All in One Bundle
Target: $100 Gift Card
Target : Expect More. Pay Less.
Tory Burch Emerson Tweed Shoulder Bag: $100 Value
Tory Burch Emerson shoulder bag in textured tweed with adjustable leather strap and gold-tone logo detail.
Olive & June Gel Nail Polish - Dream Job: $10 Value
Dream Job milky sheer pink Gel Polish, 0.46 fl oz
Donations provided by: Target, Band member family
Starting bid
Food, Flavor & Brewery Fun in One Basket!
Granite City: $25 Gift Certificate and $30 Growler totaling $55
Granite City Food & Brewery | Craft Beer | Lawless Brunch
Mr. Kabob Xpress: $25 Gift Card
Hungry Howie’s Pizza: $33 Gift certificate
2 large pizzas with 2 toppings
1 order of 3 Cheeser Howie Bread
1 Pepsi Produt 2 liter
Hungry Howie's Pizza Delivery & Takeout: Pizza Deals & Rewards
Donations provided by: Granite City, Mr Kabob Xpress, Hungry Howies
Starting bid
One Month Membershp: $150
Troy Kickboxing Outfit is your local kickboxing studio.
We help make your fitness journey fun.
Live longer, live better!
Our Trainers guide you, motivate you, challenge you, support and empower you.
Come try our bag therapy – an outlet for your mind, body and soul.
Troy Kickboxing Outfit | Troy, Michigan | Kickboxing Studio
Donation provided by: Troy Kickboxing Outfit
Starting bid
Value: $350
This certificate entitles you to a private 2-hour experience aboard the Rochester Pedal Ride (Sundays-Thursdays) with up to 14 passengers.
Donation provided by: Rochester Pedal Ride
Starting bid
Value: $682
UNLIMITED SKIING AND SNOWBOARDING
AT FIVE MIDWEST RESORTS
Pine Knob Ski and Snowboard Resort – Best Snow in Southeast Michigan
Donation provided by: Pine Knob Ski Resort
Starting bid
Value: $150
A beautiful artificial floral arrangement approximately 16 inches in diameter, designed in a modern round planter.
The arrangement features a lush mix of realistic succulents, textured greenery, and decorative accents, including rosette-style succulents, spiky cactus-like plants, soft air plants, and vibrant green foliage. Pops of color come from blush-toned succulents and small yellow berry clusters, creating a balanced, natural look. The arrangement is set in a stylish gray stone-look bowl filled with decorative pebbles, giving it a contemporary, low-maintenance centerpiece perfect for a table, desk, or entryway
Troy Florist | Troy MI Flower Shop | ACCENT FLORIST
Donation provided by: Accent Florist
Starting bid
Total value: $80
First Watch Gift Cards: 2, $20 gift cards
Breakfast Byte Sock - Start your day sunny-side up and sizzlin' with these pixel breakfast socks.
Slurpy 20oz Acrylic Mug - It's a Good Day!
First Watch cookbook featuring 60+ favorite breakfast, brunch, and lunch recipes you can recreate at home.
First Watch | Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Near You
Donations provided by: First Watch
Starting bid
Value: $207
The IJV30 Jampack Acoustic Guitar Package from Ibanez offers beginner students a cost-effective setup to start playing guitar. The 3/4 size Dreadnought guitar is easy to play and features a spruce top with agathis back and sides, and a mahogany neck with a rosewood fingerboard to provide a well balanced tone. The package includes a gig bag and a clip-on chromatic tuner.
Donation provided by: Anderson Music
Starting bid
Value: $250
The Alvarez Regent Series is a high quality entry-level guitar line designed to provide value instruments with many features and specifications you’ll find in pro-level Alvarez models.
Components such as our bi-level bridge, scalloped bracing and PPS synthetic bone nut and saddle work together to generate great response and dynamic tonal capability, giving you a great overall playing experience, time after time.
The guitars have a classic look with a quality, high gloss finish and are made from traditional tonewood configurations and high-grade components.
Regent Series has been designed with the student in mind, with a slightly slimmer neck profile and nut, making it very easy to hold and fret.
Marshall Music Company: Music Instrument Rental, Sales, Repair, Lessons: Michigan
Donation provided by: Marshall Music
Starting bid
Journal a memorable meal w/ a beautiful pen: Value $112
Handmade pen: $30
Artistry in everyday essentials, a pen that is more than a writing tool—it’s a statement piece.
Note pad: $12
This 5.5 x 8.3 inch spiral-bound hardcover notebook features a firm cover for writing support and smooth pages for everyday use.
Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card
Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experience
Gran Castor: $25 gift card
HOME | Gran Castor | Troy, Michigan | Restaurant
Yard House: 2 Promotional cards valued at $10 each
Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.
Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer
Donations provided by: Band member family, Sedona Taphouse, Gran Castor, Yard House
Starting bid
Total Value - $140
Four 30 minute lesson in any of the following:
Donation provided by: Bob Schneeweis
Starting bid
Purple Rose gift certificate: $110 value
The Purple Rose Theatre – Homepage
Donation provided by: Purple Rose Theater
Starting bid
Game Show Battle Room in Troy: Private 8 person show: Value $250
Game Show Battle Rooms | The Best Game Show Experience!
Donation provided by: Game Show Battle Room
Starting bid
Detroit Shoppe gift basket: $150
Home Page : The Detroit Shoppe
Donation provided by: The Detroit Shoppe
Starting bid
Men's Warehouse gift certificate: $200
Expires:7/31/2026
Your rental package will include a coat, dress pants, shirt, vest or cummerbund, neckwear, jewelry, socks, and shoes.
Swing by your nearest Men’s Wearhouse with this certificate and choose your look.
Men's Wearhouse: Shop Men's Clothing, Suits & Tux Rentals
Donation provided by: Men's warehouse
Starting bid
Music lessons with Kevin Peters: $120 Value
4 , 30 minute saxophone or clarinet lessons ($30 per lesson)
Long time Troy High Band supporter
Donation provided by: Kevin Peters
Starting bid
Detroit Box - Value $115
Leon & Lulu | Furniture, Women's Clothing, Gifts, Décor & so much more!
Donation provided by Leon & LuLu
Starting bid
Premier Pet Supply gift basket: $100 Value
Donation provided by: Premier Pet Supply
Starting bid
Perfect for Detroit Tigers fans & collectors-Value $100
Detroit Tigers Daniel Norris Signed 8x10: $60
Daniel David Norris is an American former professional baseball pitcher. He played in Major League Baseball for the Toronto Blue Jays, Detroit Tigers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs, and Cleveland Guardians.
2016 Bell Tire Detroit Tigers Jose Iglesias SGA Collectors Edition Bobble Head: $40
In 2016, Jose Iglesias was a premier defensive shortstop for the Detroit Tigers, serving as a key playmaker in their infield.
Donation provided by: Band member family
Starting bid
Detroit Tigers Legacy in Your Hands - Value $114
Willie Horton Detroit Tigers 1968 Ws Champs Signed Oml Baseball: Value $114
Willie Horton, nicknamed "Willie the Wonder", is an American former baseball left fielder and designated hitter who played in Major League Baseball from 1963 to 1980, primarily for the Detroit Tigers.
Donation provided by: Band member family
Starting bid
Perfect for Tigers Fans and Food Lovers - Value $95
Nicholas Castellanos signed 8x10 photo: $70
Nicholas Castellanos is an American professional baseball right fielder and third baseman for the San Diego Padres of Major League Baseball. He previously played in MLB for the Detroit Tigers, Chicago Cubs, Cincinnati Reds, and Philadelphia Phillies
Gran Castor: $25 gift card
HOME | Gran Castor | Troy, Michigan | Restaurant
Donation provided by: Band member family, Gran Castor
Starting bid
Active Kids, Sweet Treats & Unforgettable Outdoor Adventures: $106 Value
Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30
Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!
Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages
Doc Sweets Candy Company: $10 gift certificate
Meijer Gardens Four Pack: $66
One-time admission for up to 2 adults and 2 children
Welcome To Meijer Gardens » Meijer Gardens | Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park
Donations provided by: Troy Martial Arts, Doc Sweets Candy Company, Meijer Garden
Starting bid
Smile Brighter with Expert Care & Exclusive Savings - $250 Value
https://www.myamazingsmile.com/
Donation provided by: Reynolds Orthodonics
Starting bid
iCode: Three Months of Hands-On STEM Learning & Innovation - $900 Value
For children ages 5-16
The Belt Program: Our Comprehensive STEM Education Course for Kids in Troy, MI
Donation provided by: iCode
Starting bid
An unforgettable night out: Total value $113
Cooper's Hawk Lux Wine Tasting for Four: Value $68
Premium tasting experience featuring the winery's most prestigious selections, accompanied by gourmet chocolate truffles.
Cooper's Hawk Scarletto: 1 Bottle: Value $20
Brachetto-Style Sparkling Red - Juicy fresh red fruits are uplifted by a lively effervescence
Cooper's Hawk Scarletto | Cooper's Hawk
Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card
Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experience
Donations provided by: Cooper's Hawk, Sedona Taphouse
Starting bid
Cutting board, Coasters, Sedona Gift Card - Value $110
Michigan Cutting Board: $55
Beautiful laser engraved cutting board
4 Michigan themed Coasters: $30
Ceramic Coasters UV printed with high-quality inks on ceramic, measures approx 4"x4"
Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card
Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experience
Donations provided by: Gifter Studio Shop, Sedona Taphouse
Starting bid
Take care of your ride and unwind - Value $85
Belle Tire: $50 Gift Card
Belle Tire: Shop Tire Deals | Tire Repair & Auto Service
Sedona Taphouse: $25 Gift card
Sedona Taphouse - Enjoy a True Craft Dining Experienc
Yard House: 1 Promotional card valued at $10
Receive $10 off any purchase excluding alcohol.
Yard House: World’s Largest Selection of Draft Beer
Donations provided by: Belle Tire, Sedona Taphouse, Yard House
Starting bid
Portable Picnic & Entertaining Bundle – $85 Value
Enjoy effortless entertaining anywhere with this stylish all-in-one set!
This bundle includes a compact, foldable picnic case (approx. 10" x 8") featuring a bamboo cutting board (approx. 6" x 6"), a stainless steel cheese knife, corkscrew, and two cloth napkins.
Paired with three beautiful blue ceramic serving baskets—one large (~6" x 6"), one medium egg tray (~6" x 4"), and one small (~4" x 4")—perfect for fruits, snacks, or charcuterie.
Donation provided by: Band family member
Starting bid
French Press Coffee Set – $70 Value
Elevate your coffee experience with this elegant French press set, perfect for cozy mornings or entertaining guests.
The set features a sleek stainless steel French press (approx. 9" tall x 4" wide), paired with two beautifully designed art-inspired ceramic mugs (each approx. 4" tall, 12–14 oz capacity). Everything is presented on a stylish serving tray (approx. 11" x 8"), making it easy to serve and display.
Donations provided by: Band member family
Starting bid
Enjoy great food, fun, and fitness - Total Vlaue $113
Loccino: 2, $25 Gift Cards
Loccino Italian Grill & Bar - Troy, MI
Troy Martial Arts: $120 value for $30
Up to 4 students can enjoy unlimited classes for 4 weeks!
Sign Up Today - Troy Martial Arts - Troy Martial Arts Classes for All Ages
Hungry Howie’s Pizza: $33 Gift certificate
2 large pizzas with 2 toppings
1 order of 3 Cheeser Howie Bread
1 Pepsi Produt 2 liter
Hungry Howie's Pizza Delivery & Takeout: Pizza Deals & Rewards
Donations provided by: Loccino, Troy Martial Arts, Hungry Howie’s Pizza:
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