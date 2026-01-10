Troy High Bands 2026 Silent Auction

Value: $250





The Alvarez Regent Series is a high quality entry-level guitar line designed to provide value instruments with many features and specifications you’ll find in pro-level Alvarez models.





Components such as our bi-level bridge, scalloped bracing and PPS synthetic bone nut and saddle work together to generate great response and dynamic tonal capability, giving you a great overall playing experience, time after time.





The guitars have a classic look with a quality, high gloss finish and are made from traditional tonewood configurations and high-grade components.





Regent Series has been designed with the student in mind, with a slightly slimmer neck profile and nut, making it very easy to hold and fret.





Specs:

Top: Spruce

Finish: Natural/Gloss

Back+Sides: African Mahogany

Neck: Mahogany, Satin finish

Bridge: Techwood

Fingerboard: Techwood

Nut+Saddle: PPS Synthetic Bone

Bracing: Standard Scalloped X

Number of Frets: 20

Scale Length: 25-1/2"

Pickup/EQ: None

Includes Alvarz 15mm Duo-Foam Deluxe Gig Bag

Marshall Music Company: Music Instrument Rental, Sales, Repair, Lessons: Michigan





Donation provided by: Marshall Music