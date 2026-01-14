Troy Junior Womens League

Hosted by

Troy Junior Womens League

About this event

Troy Junior Women's League Spring Fundraiser Gala

10241 US-29

Goshen, AL 36035, USA

Individual Ticket
$80

Your Purchase Includes:


-Admission for one

-One Signature Cocktail Ticket

-Dinner and charcuterie grazing table

-An unforgettable evening of dining, a live band, dancing, and support of our cause


This purchase ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.


*Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door

Couple Ticket
$150

Your Purchase Includes:


-Admission for two

-Two Signature Cocktail Tickets

-Dinner for both and charcuterie grazing table

-An unforgettable evening of dining, a live band, dancing, and support of our cause


This purchase ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.


*Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door

Conservatory Terrace Table - Seating for 8
$800
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Our largest seating level of support, your sponsorship ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.


Your Purchase Includes:


-Reserved premium seating closest to the band and dance floor

-Admission for 8 guests and 8 Signature Cocktail Tickets

-Dinner and charcuterie table for 8 guests

-Extravagant table decor showcasing your business/family

-Recognition in our event program, social media, signage, and displays

-An unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and support of our cause


*Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door

Estate Garden Table - Seating for 6
$600
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Our next level of seating, ensuring your party is able to sit together. your sponsorship ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.


Your Purchase Includes:


-Reserved seating near the band and dance floor

-Admission for 6 guests and 6 Signature Cocktail Tickets

-Dinner and charcuterie table for 6 guests

-Extravagant table decor showcasing your business/family

-Recognition in our event program, social media, signage, and displays

-An unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and support of our cause


**Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door

Add a donation for Troy Junior Womens League

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!