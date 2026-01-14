Troy Junior Women's League Spring Fundraiser Gala

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About this event
Your Purchase Includes:
-Admission for one
-One Signature Cocktail Ticket
-Dinner and charcuterie grazing table
-An unforgettable evening of dining, a live band, dancing, and support of our cause
This purchase ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.
*Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door
Your Purchase Includes:
-Admission for two
-Two Signature Cocktail Tickets
-Dinner for both and charcuterie grazing table
-An unforgettable evening of dining, a live band, dancing, and support of our cause
This purchase ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.
*Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door
Our largest seating level of support, your sponsorship ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.
Your Purchase Includes:
-Reserved premium seating closest to the band and dance floor
-Admission for 8 guests and 8 Signature Cocktail Tickets
-Dinner and charcuterie table for 8 guests
-Extravagant table decor showcasing your business/family
-Recognition in our event program, social media, signage, and displays
-An unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and support of our cause
*Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door
Our next level of seating, ensuring your party is able to sit together. your sponsorship ensures an unforgettable evening while helping us continue our mission of giving back directly in our city/county.
Your Purchase Includes:
-Reserved seating near the band and dance floor
-Admission for 6 guests and 6 Signature Cocktail Tickets
-Dinner and charcuterie table for 6 guests
-Extravagant table decor showcasing your business/family
-Recognition in our event program, social media, signage, and displays
-An unforgettable evening of dining, dancing, and support of our cause
**Drink wristbands will be available to purchase at the door
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!