Hosted by

Troy Pike Cultural Arts Center Inc

About this event

Sales closed

Troy Pike Cultural Arts Center Inc's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

300 E Walnut St, Troy, AL 36081, USA

2 Tickets to Alabama Shakespeare Festival Production item
2 Tickets to Alabama Shakespeare Festival Production
$40

Starting bid

Two tickets to a 2025-26 season production.

Troy Bank & Trust Football Suite item
Troy Bank & Trust Football Suite
$1,000

Starting bid

Have a first-class experience to the 2026 TROY Homecoming football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Watch the game with up to 31 of your closest friends and be pampered with special parking passes provided by Troy Bank & Trust.

Zip Line Tour for 4 - Butter and Egg Adventures item
Zip Line Tour for 4 - Butter and Egg Adventures
$125

Starting bid

Experience the thrill of 11 zip lines, The Double with net climb, and 2 tree bridges at Butter and Egg Adventures in Troy! This certificate is valid for 4 guests and offers an exciting outdoor adventure for ages 5 and up.

Laser Combat Games - Butter and Egg Adventures item
Laser Combat Games - Butter and Egg Adventures
$125

Starting bid

Enjoy 1.5 hours of facilitated laser tag for up to 10 participants atThe Battlefield at Butter and Egg Adventures!

Troy vs. Marshall Basketball Tickets item
Troy vs. Marshall Basketball Tickets
$75

Starting bid

Two reserved seat tickets to the Troy vs. Marshall Men's Basketball game on Saturday, December 20-time TBA. Includes pre-game meal.

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