Troy Pike Cultural Arts Center Inc's Silent Auction

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Two tickets to a 2025-26 season production.
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Have a first-class experience to the 2026 TROY Homecoming football game at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Watch the game with up to 31 of your closest friends and be pampered with special parking passes provided by Troy Bank & Trust.
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Experience the thrill of 11 zip lines, The Double with net climb, and 2 tree bridges at Butter and Egg Adventures in Troy! This certificate is valid for 4 guests and offers an exciting outdoor adventure for ages 5 and up.
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Enjoy 1.5 hours of facilitated laser tag for up to 10 participants atThe Battlefield at Butter and Egg Adventures!
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Two reserved seat tickets to the Troy vs. Marshall Men's Basketball game on Saturday, December 20-time TBA. Includes pre-game meal.
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