TroyFest 2026 T-Shirt Sales

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Comfort Color 100% Cotton T-shirts Color: Flow Blue Ink: Multi-colored as shown Youth shirts are 5.4oz. and available in XS, S, M, L, and XL Adult shirts are 6.1oz. and available in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL Please note size when question prompts.
TroyFest Skyline on Comfort Color T-shirt in "Butter"
Youth shirts are 5.4oz. and available in XS, S, M, L, and XL Adult shirts are 6.1oz. and available in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL Please note size when question prompts.
TroyFest Skyline on Comfort Color T-Shirt in "Lagoon"
Youth shirts are 5.4oz. and available in XS, S, M, L, and XL Adult shirts are 6.1oz. and available in S, M, L, XL, 2XL, 3XL and 4XL Please note size when question prompts.
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