Troyfest Foundation Inc

Hosted by

Troyfest Foundation Inc

About this event

TroyFest 2027 - Artist Vendor

Artist Vendor Space
$125

Payment for single Artist Vendor Space

10'w X 15'd outdoor space


Artist Vendor - Additional Space
$75

Add on for each additional space needed for Artist Vendor.

Electricity Add-On for Artist Vendor
$75

Add-on Fee if electricity needed for Artist Vendor

Only one 115 Volt 15 Amp circuit per booth. VENDOR responsible for power cords (50'-100' all weather power cords recommended

Artist Vendor - Entry Fee
$15

Application Entry Fee if not previously paid

Late Application Fee
$50

Late fee for artists applying after March 1st if applicable

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