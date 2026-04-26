TroyFest 2027 - Artist Vendor

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About this event
Payment for single Artist Vendor Space
10'w X 15'd outdoor space
Add on for each additional space needed for Artist Vendor.
Add-on Fee if electricity needed for Artist Vendor
Only one 115 Volt 15 Amp circuit per booth. VENDOR responsible for power cords (50'-100' all weather power cords recommended
Application Entry Fee if not previously paid
Late fee for artists applying after March 1st if applicable
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