TRP Cafe

Jesus Jolt Specialty Drink item
Jesus Jolt Specialty Drink
$6

Cold Brew over ice (Does not come with syrup or milk) See team for substitutions BEFORE ordering (Oat Milk, half and half, no whipped, etc).

EmpowerMINT Mocha Specialty Drink item
EmpowerMINT Mocha Specialty Drink
$6

Cold Brew with Mint and Chocolate syrup See team for substitutions BEFORE ordering (Oat Milk, half and half, no whipped, etc).

Faithfully Sweet Specialty Drink item
Faithfully Sweet Specialty Drink
$6

Cold brew with White Chocolate syrup. See team for substitutions BEFORE ordering (Oat Milk, half and half, no whipped, etc).

Coco-LIT Specialty Drink item
Coco-LIT Specialty Drink
$6

Cold brew with Chocolate Syrup, Whipped Cream and Chocolate Sprinkles See team for substitutions BEFORE ordering (Oat Milk, half and half, no whipped, etc).

The Overflow Specialty Drink item
The Overflow Specialty Drink
$6

Vanilla/Caramel Cold Brew with sweet cream cold foam and cinnamon See team for substitutions BEFORE ordering (Oat Milk, half and half, no whipped, etc).

Cold Drink item
Cold Drink
$1

Soda or soda water

Cafe Latte item
Cafe Latte
$5

Hot or iced coffee with milk See team for substitutions BEFORE ordering (Oat Milk, half and half, syrup, etc).

Pastry item
Pastry
$3

Muffins, etc (items displayed are what is available)

Splash of syrup item
Splash of syrup
$1

Add a splash of any syrup to your complimentary coffee.

Bagel with Cream Cheese item
Bagel with Cream Cheese
$3

Plain bagel with plain cream cheese.

Lavender Cold Brew Latte item
Lavender Cold Brew Latte
$6

Iced or hot latte with a splash of lavender and lavender cold foam.

Father’s Day Cup item
Father’s Day Cup
$25
Pumpkin Spice Latte item
Pumpkin Spice Latte
$6

Cold brew with pumpkin spice syrup and milk, topped with whipped cream, cinnamon and a mini cinnamon donut.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing