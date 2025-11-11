Trucare Network

Trucare ONE Building: Adopt A Room

Sonogram Room
$7,800

The sonogram room needs a lower, more accessible, electric sonogram/exam table and 3 comfortable chairs. We want to create an inviting, safe place for our abortion minded clients.

Client Meeting Room with Babies
$1,700

This room needs a rocker, two comfortable chairs, two side tables and decor. This is where our center clients with babies will meet with their advocates.

Client Meeting Room with Toddlers
$1,700

This room needs three comfortable chairs, two side tables and fun, child-friendly decor. This is where our center clients with toddlers will meet with their advocates.

Client Meeting Room with Expecting Moms
$1,800

This room needs a small loveseat, two comfortable chairs, two side tables and decor. This is where our center clients that are pregnant will meet with their advocates.

Classroom
$5,000

The classroom needs ten training tables, twenty one chairs, 85 inch tv, two white boards and decor. This is where we will have bible studies, pregnancy/parenting and life skills classes to help educate and empower our clients.

Kitchen
$3,600

The kitchen needs a refrigerator, stove and microwave. We want to serve meals during our classes to help build community among our clients.

Baby Boutique
$4,300

The baby boutique needs a slat wall and hanging accessories, checkout desk/counter, mac desktop computer and display table. We want to make our Tiny Treasures store look just like an Austin baby boutique!

Reception
$600

Reception needs two desk chairs. We want our receptionist to be comfortable and ready to welcome our clients.

Advocate Workroom
$800

This room needs 2 desk chairs and a printer. We want to equip our volunteers to encourage and speak truth to our clients.

Center Lobby
$500

The center lobby needs eight chairs and a 50 inch tv, a sign and a logo floor mat. We want to create a warm, inviting reception area that reflects the care we offer and a tv to advertise all the classes we offer.

