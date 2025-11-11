Trucare ONE Building: Adopt A Room

Hosted by
The sonogram room needs a lower, more accessible, electric sonogram/exam table and 3 comfortable chairs. We want to create an inviting, safe place for our abortion minded clients.
This room needs a rocker, two comfortable chairs, two side tables and decor. This is where our center clients with babies will meet with their advocates.
This room needs three comfortable chairs, two side tables and fun, child-friendly decor. This is where our center clients with toddlers will meet with their advocates.
This room needs a small loveseat, two comfortable chairs, two side tables and decor. This is where our center clients that are pregnant will meet with their advocates.
The classroom needs ten training tables, twenty one chairs, 85 inch tv, two white boards and decor. This is where we will have bible studies, pregnancy/parenting and life skills classes to help educate and empower our clients.
The kitchen needs a refrigerator, stove and microwave. We want to serve meals during our classes to help build community among our clients.
The baby boutique needs a slat wall and hanging accessories, checkout desk/counter, mac desktop computer and display table. We want to make our Tiny Treasures store look just like an Austin baby boutique!
Reception needs two desk chairs. We want our receptionist to be comfortable and ready to welcome our clients.
This room needs 2 desk chairs and a printer. We want to equip our volunteers to encourage and speak truth to our clients.
The center lobby needs eight chairs and a 50 inch tv, a sign and a logo floor mat. We want to create a warm, inviting reception area that reflects the care we offer and a tv to advertise all the classes we offer.
