Truck Co. Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament

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About this event
Registration ONLY.
This ticket secures you a spot in the tournament.
Payment is due one week before the tournament, (2/22/26).
Entry into the tournament with food and beer, soda & water.
Tournament entry only.
Includes food and beer, soda and water.
Bracelet for food only
Bracelet for beer, soda & water.
ONE custom cornhole boards raffle ticket.
FIVE custom cornhole boards raffle tickets.
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