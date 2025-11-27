Rescue Hook Ladder & Bucket Company No 1

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Rescue Hook Ladder & Bucket Company No 1

About this event

Truck Co. Bags & Brews Cornhole Tournament

189 Earle Ave

Lynbrook, NY 11563, USA

PRE-REGISTRATION
Free

Registration ONLY.

This ticket secures you a spot in the tournament.

Payment is due one week before the tournament, (2/22/26).


Player with food & drinks
$70

Entry into the tournament with food and beer, soda & water.

Player only
$40

Tournament entry only.

Spectator
$30

Includes food and beer, soda and water.

Food Bracelet
$10

Bracelet for food only

Beer, soda & water bracelet
$30

Bracelet for beer, soda & water.

Raffle ticket
$5

ONE custom cornhole boards raffle ticket.

5 Raffle tickets
$20

FIVE custom cornhole boards raffle tickets.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!