Truckee Optimist Club

Hosted by

Truckee Optimist Club

About this event

TRUCKEE BREWFEST 2026

10500 Brockway Rd

Truckee, CA 96161, USA

Early Bird
$40
Available until May 31

Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass.

Advance Sale
$45
Available until Jul 10

Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass.

Standard Admision
$50

Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass.

Group Sales
$40
Available until Jul 10

For groups of 10 or more, Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass at a group rate of $40 per patron.

Designated Driver (Non-Drinker)
$10

Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest, but no beer or wine tasting with this ticket.

Platinum Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

✓VIP Perks: (1) Event T-Shirt (6) Event Tickets (6) $10 Food Vouchers

✓ (1) Food Court Picnic Table with Logo ✓(1) Reserved VIP Parking Space (by request)

✓ Logo Placement: Company Banner at event*

✓Logo Placement: Event T-Shirt, TOC Website, and All Marketing

Gold Sponsor
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

✓VIP Perks: (1) Event T-Shirt (4) Event Tickets (4) $10 Food Vouchers

✓ (1)Food Court Picnic Table with Logo (1) Reserved VIP Parking Space (by request)

✓ Logo Placement: TOC Website, Select Marketing, Company Banner at event*

Silver Sponsor
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

✓VIP Perks: (1) Event T-shirt (2) Event Tickets (2) $10 Food Vouchers

✓Sponsor Logo Banner at Event*, Included on Truckee Optimist Club Website,

✓ Sponsor Logo Included in Sierra Sun Thank You Ad

Add a donation for Truckee Optimist Club

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