TRUCKEE BREWFEST 2026

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About this event
Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass.
Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass.
Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass.
For groups of 10 or more, Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest and one commemorative tasting glass at a group rate of $40 per patron.
Includes entry into the Truckee BrewFest, but no beer or wine tasting with this ticket.
✓VIP Perks: (1) Event T-Shirt (6) Event Tickets (6) $10 Food Vouchers
✓ (1) Food Court Picnic Table with Logo ✓(1) Reserved VIP Parking Space (by request)
✓ Logo Placement: Company Banner at event*
✓Logo Placement: Event T-Shirt, TOC Website, and All Marketing
✓VIP Perks: (1) Event T-Shirt (4) Event Tickets (4) $10 Food Vouchers
✓ (1)Food Court Picnic Table with Logo (1) Reserved VIP Parking Space (by request)
✓ Logo Placement: TOC Website, Select Marketing, Company Banner at event*
✓VIP Perks: (1) Event T-shirt (2) Event Tickets (2) $10 Food Vouchers
✓Sponsor Logo Banner at Event*, Included on Truckee Optimist Club Website,
✓ Sponsor Logo Included in Sierra Sun Thank You Ad
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