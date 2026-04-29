Trudeau Institute Inc

Hosted by

Trudeau Institute Inc

About this event

Trudeau Institute's 2026 Silent Auction

Pick-up location

154 Algonquin Avenue, Saranac Lake, NY 12983, USA

Gourmet Chef's Gift Basket item
Gourmet Chef's Gift Basket
$75

Starting bid

Here is a great Gourmet Chef's Gift Basket, donated by Commercial Sales Business Supply, Plattsburgh. It contains a chef's knife, tongs, spatula, whisk, a large oven mitt, a fajita pan and a beautiful chef's jacket. Everything that a chef could want!

Value $150.00

Exclusive Family Portrait Experience & Luxury Hotel Stay item
Exclusive Family Portrait Experience & Luxury Hotel Stay item
Exclusive Family Portrait Experience & Luxury Hotel Stay
$500

Starting bid

Be photographed by World-Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. The package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra chic East Miami Hotel.

Value $5,500.00

Certified Authentic Buffalo Sabres Hockey Puck item
Certified Authentic Buffalo Sabres Hockey Puck item
Certified Authentic Buffalo Sabres Hockey Puck
$50

Starting bid

Josh Dunne #44 Autographed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Puck.

Value $150.00

Adirondack Epoxy Flooring/ Purple Saige Designs item
Adirondack Epoxy Flooring/ Purple Saige Designs item
Adirondack Epoxy Flooring/ Purple Saige Designs item
Adirondack Epoxy Flooring/ Purple Saige Designs
$500

Starting bid

Receive 50% off an Adirondack Epoxy flooring job. Great for basements, garages and more!

Value $4,500.00

Adirondack Experience at The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake item
Adirondack Experience at The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake item
Adirondack Experience at The Museum on Blue Mountain Lake
$25

Starting bid

2 Admission passes for the 2026 season at the Blue Mountain Lake Museum.

Gallery 46 Gift Certificate for $50.00 item
Gallery 46 Gift Certificate for $50.00
$25

Starting bid

Gallery 46 Gift Certificate redeemable towards any purchase of artwork at the Gallery 46 in Lake Placid, NY.

Palace Theatre Movie Tickets in Lake Placid NY item
Palace Theatre Movie Tickets in Lake Placid NY
$20

Starting bid

8 Palace Theater movie tickets for the Lake Placid, NY Movie Theater. Expires 07/31/2027.

Value $100.00

The Log Jam Restaurant $75 Gift Certificate item
The Log Jam Restaurant $75 Gift Certificate item
The Log Jam Restaurant $75 Gift Certificate
$35

Starting bid

Take advantage of a $75 certificate from The Log Jam Restaurant when you drive through Lake George, NY.

Dinner for Two at The View Restaurant in Lake Placid item
Dinner for Two at The View Restaurant in Lake Placid
$75

Starting bid

Plan for a wonderful Dinner-for-Two at The View Located at the Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid, NY. Alcohol and Gratuities not included.

Value $200.00

Shake Shack E- Gift Card for $50.00 item
Shake Shack E- Gift Card for $50.00 item
Shake Shack E- Gift Card for $50.00
$25

Starting bid

Stop by at the Shake Shack with this $50 gift card. Who doesn't love Shake Shack.

Black & Blue Steak and Crab $50.Gift Card (Albany, NY) item
Black & Blue Steak and Crab $50.Gift Card (Albany, NY) item
Black & Blue Steak and Crab $50.Gift Card (Albany, NY)
$25

Starting bid

Use this $50 gift card for a delicious dinner at the Black & Blue Steak and Crab, an upscale restaurant on Western Avenue in Albany, NY that serves fresh seafood and high-heat broiled steaks.

"Planning for Good" Consultation item
"Planning for Good" Consultation
$250

Starting bid

Take advantage of a consultation with "Planning for Good" towards a retirement and investment analysis.

Value $1,500.00

High Peaks Resort Staycation with Brunch item
High Peaks Resort Staycation with Brunch
$200

Starting bid

High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid NY is offering a one-night stay with brunch at the Dancing Bears Lounge.

Value $400.00

Longwood Garden 2 Complimentary Guest Day Passes item
Longwood Garden 2 Complimentary Guest Day Passes item
Longwood Garden 2 Complimentary Guest Day Passes
$25

Starting bid

Experience the beautiful Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA with 2 complimentary Day Passes. Longwood Gardens is a public garden that consists of more than 1,100 acres of gardens, woodlands, and meadows in the Brandywine Creek Valley in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, United States.

NY Jets Lithographed Photo Featuring WR Garrett Wilson item
NY Jets Lithographed Photo Featuring WR Garrett Wilson item
NY Jets Lithographed Photo Featuring WR Garrett Wilson
$100

Starting bid

NY Jets Lithographed Photo Featuring WR Garrett Wilson #5

Value $250.00

Salt of the Earth Gift Card - $200.00 value item
Salt of the Earth Gift Card - $200.00 value
$100

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal at the Salt of the Earth Bistro located in Lake Placid, NY using this generous gift card for $200.00. The Bistro offers creatively prepared dishes such as duck and pork chops served in a relaxed, cottage-style venue with friendly staff.

The Wild Center 4 Admission Tickets item
The Wild Center 4 Admission Tickets
$50

Starting bid

4 Admission Tickets to The Wild Center Located In Tupper Lake, NY

One Round of Golf for 4 People at the LP Club Golf Course item
One Round of Golf for 4 People at the LP Club Golf Course
$150

Starting bid

One Round of Golf for 4 at the Lake Placid Club Golf Course

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Admission Tickets item
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Admission Tickets item
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Admission Tickets
$25

Starting bid

If you are traveling through Indiana this summer, visit Holiday World & Splashin' Safari with 2 One-Day Admission Tickets. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, originally known as Santa Claus Land, is a theme park and water park located in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States. The park opened in 1946 and features rides, live entertainment, and games. 

Rock Spot Climbing Day Passes with Gear item
Rock Spot Climbing Day Passes with Gear
$50

Starting bid

Rock Spot Climbing is offering 2 Day Passes, including gear you can use in multiple locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.

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