Trudeau Institute's 2026 Silent Auction

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154 Algonquin Avenue, Saranac Lake, NY 12983, USA
Starting bid
Here is a great Gourmet Chef's Gift Basket, donated by Commercial Sales Business Supply, Plattsburgh. It contains a chef's knife, tongs, spatula, whisk, a large oven mitt, a fajita pan and a beautiful chef's jacket. Everything that a chef could want!
Value $150.00
Starting bid
Be photographed by World-Renowned Bradford in either his New York or Miami location. The package includes a 20" wall portrait on canvas with lavish artistry plus one night stay at either the luxurious Opus Westchester or the ultra chic East Miami Hotel.
Value $5,500.00
Starting bid
Josh Dunne #44 Autographed Buffalo Sabres Hockey Puck.
Value $150.00
Starting bid
Receive 50% off an Adirondack Epoxy flooring job. Great for basements, garages and more!
Value $4,500.00
Starting bid
2 Admission passes for the 2026 season at the Blue Mountain Lake Museum.
Starting bid
Gallery 46 Gift Certificate redeemable towards any purchase of artwork at the Gallery 46 in Lake Placid, NY.
Starting bid
8 Palace Theater movie tickets for the Lake Placid, NY Movie Theater. Expires 07/31/2027.
Value $100.00
Starting bid
Take advantage of a $75 certificate from The Log Jam Restaurant when you drive through Lake George, NY.
Starting bid
Plan for a wonderful Dinner-for-Two at The View Located at the Mirror Lake Inn in Lake Placid, NY. Alcohol and Gratuities not included.
Value $200.00
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Stop by at the Shake Shack with this $50 gift card. Who doesn't love Shake Shack.
Starting bid
Use this $50 gift card for a delicious dinner at the Black & Blue Steak and Crab, an upscale restaurant on Western Avenue in Albany, NY that serves fresh seafood and high-heat broiled steaks.
Starting bid
Take advantage of a consultation with "Planning for Good" towards a retirement and investment analysis.
Value $1,500.00
Starting bid
High Peaks Resort in Lake Placid NY is offering a one-night stay with brunch at the Dancing Bears Lounge.
Value $400.00
Starting bid
Experience the beautiful Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, PA with 2 complimentary Day Passes. Longwood Gardens is a public garden that consists of more than 1,100 acres of gardens, woodlands, and meadows in the Brandywine Creek Valley in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, United States.
Starting bid
NY Jets Lithographed Photo Featuring WR Garrett Wilson #5
Value $250.00
Starting bid
Enjoy a meal at the Salt of the Earth Bistro located in Lake Placid, NY using this generous gift card for $200.00. The Bistro offers creatively prepared dishes such as duck and pork chops served in a relaxed, cottage-style venue with friendly staff.
Starting bid
4 Admission Tickets to The Wild Center Located In Tupper Lake, NY
Starting bid
One Round of Golf for 4 at the Lake Placid Club Golf Course
Starting bid
If you are traveling through Indiana this summer, visit Holiday World & Splashin' Safari with 2 One-Day Admission Tickets. Holiday World & Splashin' Safari, originally known as Santa Claus Land, is a theme park and water park located in Santa Claus, Indiana, United States. The park opened in 1946 and features rides, live entertainment, and games.
Starting bid
Rock Spot Climbing is offering 2 Day Passes, including gear you can use in multiple locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island.
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