True Blue 1881 Inc

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True Blue 1881 Inc

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True Bluetique

True Blue 1881 Charm
$35

Our charm, is a gleaming silver replica of our logo, designed by Nicole Lewis, Spelman College c/o '99, on a crisp white background with blue and black lettering. It shines with HBCU spirit—symbolizing our shared pride, resilience, and excellence. More than just an accessory, it connects you to generations of dreamers and leaders, celebrating unity and the enduring brilliance of our HBCU community.

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!