10/18 Noon-6P • 2025 True Blue Smokin' Hot Firehouse BIG BAND Jazz Marathon

219 Rehoboth Ave

Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971, USA

This is the 8th Year of our 12 year old REAL JAZZZ Festival that we present our Big Band Jazz Marathon as a Fundraiser for our All Volunteer Rehoboth Beach Fire Company. All the proceeds from Ticket Sales go direct to RBVF Co. Fire & Emergency Service Units.
