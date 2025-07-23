Grants access to the art show on any and all event days. Each ticket comes with a free decal. While not required for entry, claiming a ticket helps us better estimate attendance.
Includes general admission to the True Colors Art Show, a True Colors T-shirt in adult unisex sizes, and a True Colors decal. The shirt is made from ultra-soft, 100% ring-spun cotton and printed in full color, offering a comfortable, wearable way to show your support. Your $30 ticket helps fund our art program and brings healing through creativity to those we serve.
Includes general admission to the True Colors Art Show, along with a thank-you package featuring a True Colors ultra-soft T-shirt (adult unisex sizes), made from 100% ring-spun cotton for all-day comfort, a classic trucker hat with vibrant full-color printing, a breathable mesh back, and adjustable snapback, and a True Colors decal. Your $60 ticket supports our art program and helps bring creativity and connection to those we serve.
Includes general admission to the True Colors Art Show, plus a premium thank-you package featuring a True Colors ultra-soft T-shirt (adult unisex sizes), a full-color classic trucker hat, and a bottle of specially labeled True Colors Hot Sauce. Produced by the same makers behind high-quality custom products, this hot sauce was voted #1 in a blind taste test against 270 others. Your $100 ticket helps fund our art program and supports healing through creativity in our community.
As a Spark of Hope sponsor, your name or logo will be included in the printed program and displayed on event signage. You'll also be recognized on our website and social media for your generous support.
As a Brushstroke sponsor, your name or logo will be included in the printed program, displayed on event signage, and featured in our newsletter. You will also be recognized on our website and social media and receive verbal recognition during the reception in appreciation of your generous support.
As a Palette Sponsor, your name or logo will be included in the printed program, displayed on event signage, and featured in our newsletter. You will also be recognized on our website and social media, and receive verbal recognition during the reception. In addition, you’ll have the opportunity to include promotional materials at the event and will receive a featured spotlight in our newsletter as a valued supporter.
As a Canvas Champion, your name or logo will be included in the printed program, displayed on event signage, and featured in our newsletter. You will also be recognized on our website and social media, receive verbal recognition during the reception, and have the opportunity to include promotional materials at the event. Additional benefits include a featured spotlight in our newsletter, a sponsor banner displayed at the event, the option to include a quote or brief message in event materials, and special recognition in our annual report as a key supporter of the arts and mental wellness.
