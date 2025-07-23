True Colors Art Show

As a Canvas Champion, your name or logo will be included in the printed program, displayed on event signage, and featured in our newsletter. You will also be recognized on our website and social media, receive verbal recognition during the reception, and have the opportunity to include promotional materials at the event. Additional benefits include a featured spotlight in our newsletter, a sponsor banner displayed at the event, the option to include a quote or brief message in event materials, and special recognition in our annual report as a key supporter of the arts and mental wellness.